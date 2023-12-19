BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.53%)
BIPL 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
BOP 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
DFML 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.6%)
DGKC 81.07 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
FABL 32.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.28%)
FCCL 19.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
FFL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.74%)
GGL 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
HBL 123.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.5%)
HUBC 119.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.95%)
OGDC 124.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.28%)
PAEL 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-7.29%)
PIBTL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.09%)
PIOC 115.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.51%)
PPL 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.3%)
PRL 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.7%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.2%)
SNGP 76.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-3.01%)
SSGC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.01%)
TELE 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPLP 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.16%)
TRG 91.19 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
UNITY 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.54%)
WTL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.26%)
BR100 6,702 Decreased By -120.5 (-1.77%)
BR30 24,350 Decreased By -398.1 (-1.61%)
KSE100 65,205 Decreased By -925.4 (-1.4%)
KSE30 21,711 Decreased By -333.1 (-1.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-19

Commissioner Hyderabad reviews plantations campaign

Recorder Report Published 19 Dec, 2023 05:20am

HYDERABAD: Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah has said that in urban areas and in areas where there is a shortage of water, Corno corpus and Eucalyptus trees should not be planted there and instead local trees should be planted such as Neem, Teak Babool, Sukh Chain, Sohanjro, Sirnhin, amaltas, jamun and Gulmore.

Commissioner Hyderabad said this while presiding over the meeting about the preparations for the plantations campaign under the instructions of the Chief Minister Sindh. He said that Corno corpus and Eucalyptus trees should be planted where there is water logging and saline land or where there is more water. He said that these trees should never be planted in urban areas but sea coast is a suitable place for these trees.

Commissioner Hyderabad Khalid Hyder Shah further said that Forest Department should conduct a joint meeting with Agriculture Department to encourage the growers for planting more trees. He said that the letters will be written to Deputy Commissioners about the preparations for the tree plantation campaign so that as many trees as possible can be planted in offices, schools, hospitals and streets.

While briefing the meeting, Conservator Social Forestry Circle Hyderabad Imtiaz Ahmad Solangi said that the plantation campaign will be started in February, so we are planting seedlings in the nurseries from now and during this time we are asking for their needs from the government departments. He said that local trees will be planted during the campaign.

Additional Commissioner-I Sanaullah Rind DFO Social Forestry Zubair Ahmed and others participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Syed Khalid Hyder Shah plantations campaign

Comments

1000 characters

Commissioner Hyderabad reviews plantations campaign

CSAIL outlines its contribution to national grid under CPEC

Solar power initiative: PD asked to coordinate with SkyPower

Jul-Nov borrowing down $0.829bn to $4.285bn YoY

Nov C/A posts $9m first monthly surplus after June

‘Energy Hub’: KPT levels accusation against SSGCL

World Bank projects drop in remittance flows

SBP official explains latest monetary policy decision

Sindh industry opposes 87pc increase in gas tariff

Import of lubricating oils: Customs’ values increased

Vying for public office: PTBA urges ECP to forestall tax non-compliant aspirants

Read more stories