Dec 19, 2023
World

First commercial trucks enter Gaza since war: US

AFP Published 19 Dec, 2023 12:28am

WASHINGTON: The first commercial trucks have entered the Gaza Strip since the Israel-Hamas war erupted more than two months ago, joining UN-led deliveries, the United States said Monday.

It is “a critical step towards improving the lives of the Palestinian people in Gaza that we see not just humanitarian aid delivered, but also commercial goods that can be sold in stores and markets,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

Miller said that the first private trucks entered Saturday and more came through on Monday.

He did not offer details on the quantities or operators but said the trucks were largely bringing food – stocks of which have depleted severely since Israel sealed off the territory in response to the October 7 attack by Hamas.

Aid trucks enter Gaza from Egypt after truce begins

The trucks came through the Rafah crossing between Gaza, which is controlled by the group, and Egypt.

The United States has been Israel’s critical supporter, offering both military supplies and diplomatic backing, but has been increasingly seeking to show that it is working behind the scenes to address concerns over the war’s heavy toll on Palestinians.

Israel, during a visit late last week by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, also announced the opening of the Keret Shalom border crossing into Gaza.

Miller said that both the border crossing and the arrival of commercial trucks were the “result of intensive diplomacy” by US officials including Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“While this weekend’s breakthroughs are important, they are also not by themselves sufficient,” Miller said.

“We will continue to work closely with the governments of Israel, Egypt and partner countries in the region to further increase the humanitarian assistance flowing into Gaza to address the needs of the Palestinian people,” he said.

