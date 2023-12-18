BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.53%)
BIPL 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
BOP 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
DFML 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.6%)
DGKC 81.07 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
FABL 32.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.28%)
FCCL 19.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
FFL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.74%)
GGL 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
HBL 123.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.5%)
HUBC 119.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.95%)
OGDC 124.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.28%)
PAEL 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-7.29%)
PIBTL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.09%)
PIOC 115.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.51%)
PPL 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.3%)
PRL 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.7%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.2%)
SNGP 76.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-3.01%)
SSGC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.01%)
TELE 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPLP 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.16%)
TRG 91.19 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
UNITY 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.54%)
WTL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.26%)
BR100 6,702 Decreased By -120.5 (-1.77%)
BR30 24,350 Decreased By -398.1 (-1.61%)
KSE100 65,205 Decreased By -925.4 (-1.4%)
KSE30 21,711 Decreased By -333.1 (-1.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks edge up after seven weeks of gains

AFP Published 18 Dec, 2023 08:02pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks advanced early Monday after major indices posted a seventh straight week of gains, supported in part by merger activity.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 percent to 37,327.58, while the broad-based S&P 500 added 0.3 percent to 4,732.54.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.2 percent to 14,844.47.

Wall Street Week Ahead: Epic Treasury rally may be running out of fuel as Fed pivot priced in

“The bid for eight straight weeks of gains begins today,” Patrick O’Hare, of Briefing.com, said in a note.

He added that this is supported partly by merger and acquisition activity and seasonality.

Among major headlines were Nippon Steel’s agreement to buy US Steel Corp for $14.1 billion, according to an announcement by the companies.

The leading Japanese steelmaker is set to acquire US Steel in an all-cash deal at $55 per share – a 40 percent premium above its closing price Friday.

Meanwhile, Adobe and Figma, which offers a collaborative design tool, called off a planned $20 billion merger following regulatory obstacles.

Adobe shares rose 2.3 percent shortly after trading started, while Apple shares slipped 1.2 percent after a news report that more Chinese agencies asked staff to stop bringing iPhones and other foreign devices to work.

Maris Ogg, of Tower Bridge Advisors, noted that the market’s overall performance comes as traders expect the economic slowdown will “probably be over in the summer.”

“The markets are always nine to 12 months ahead,” Ogg said.

Wall Street US stocks

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks edge up after seven weeks of gains

Pakistan’s current account posts surplus of $9mn in November

Pakistan’s FDI up over 8% in first five months of FY24

Inter-bank: rupee registers fifth consecutive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee stable against US dollar

Millat Energy Group eyes 76% stake in Hascol Petroleum

CIA chief to meet Israeli, Qatari officials for hostage deal talks

Egypt's President Sisi re-elected with 89.6% of vote

Cotton arrival inches up 3.5% in first two weeks of Dec: PCGA

Sarfaraz Bugti joins PPP after resigning as interim interior minister

ECP reserves verdict on PTI’s intra-party elections

Read more stories