BAFL 51.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
BIPL 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.57%)
CNERGY 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.91%)
DFML 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.6%)
DGKC 81.32 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.53%)
FABL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.65%)
FCCL 20.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
FFL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.92%)
GGL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
HBL 125.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.64%)
HUBC 120.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
KEL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 41.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
OGDC 124.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.11%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-4.93%)
PIBTL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
PIOC 114.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.16%)
PPL 121.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.07 (-3.23%)
PRL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (7.38%)
SNGP 76.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-2.58%)
SSGC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
TELE 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
TPLP 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.98%)
TRG 91.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.85%)
UNITY 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.35%)
BR100 6,758 Decreased By -64.1 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,619 Decreased By -129.4 (-0.52%)
KSE100 65,463 Decreased By -667.4 (-1.01%)
KSE30 21,795 Decreased By -248.4 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India likely to achieve fiscal deficit target in 2023-24, says govt

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2023 01:55pm

NEW DELHI: The Indian government is likely to achieve its fiscal deficit target of 5.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the financial year 2023-24, junior finance minister Bhagwat Karad said on Monday.

India’s fiscal deficit in the first seven months of the financial year ending on March 31, 2024 was 8.04 trillion Indian rupees ($96.86 billion), or 45% of the estimate for the whole year, according to data released by the government last month.

However, the government has collected only 100.5 billion rupees from selling stakes in government-run firms as of Dec. 13, against its full-year target of 510 billion rupees, Karad told lawmakers.

“It is difficult to anticipate the quantum of actual proceeds from divestment during the current financial year 2023-24,” because stake sales depend on factors including market conditions and investor appetite, Karad said.

India bond yields may dip as sentiment remains positive

The Indian government could miss its stake sale target for the fifth straight year, and will struggle to raise even half of the proceeds it had targeted from planned sales of state-run firms this year, Reuters reported last month.

Indian government global GDP Indian government bond INDIA GDP

Comments

1000 characters

India likely to achieve fiscal deficit target in 2023-24, says govt

Profit-taking at PSX as KSE-100 loses over 600 points

Pakistan’s current account posts surplus of $9mn in November

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Open market: rupee stable against US dollar

At least 2 dead, several injured in gas cylinder explosion in Karachi

Cotton arrival inches up 3.5% in first two weeks of Dec: PCGA

Israeli aggression continues up and down Gaza strip; hospital hit

Pakistan’s REER index dips in November, now stands at 98.2

Overseas Pakistanis: Depreciation on used cell phones doubled

Oil climbs on drop in Russia exports, Red Sea jitters

Read more stories