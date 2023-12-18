Saudi Arabia buys 1,353,000 tons of wheat in tender

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia bought 1,353,000 metric tons of wheat in a tender, the General Food Security Authority (GFSA) said on Monday.

The shipments are due for arrival in Saudi Arabia between February and May 2024, GFSA said.

The tender had sought hard wheat with 12.5% protein content and closed on Friday.

Paris wheat futures rise

Origins offered were the European Union, Black Sea region, North America, South America and Australia with the seller having the option of selecting the origin supplied, GFSA Governor Ahmad Al-Fares said in a statement.