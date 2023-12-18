BAFL 51.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
BIPL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
BOP 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
CNERGY 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.14%)
DFML 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.93%)
DGKC 81.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
FABL 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.69%)
FCCL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
FFL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.84%)
GGL 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.33%)
HBL 124.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.52%)
HUBC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.67%)
HUMNL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.49%)
KEL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 124.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.88%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.4%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
PIOC 116.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.22%)
PPL 123.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.04%)
PRL 35.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.92%)
SNGP 77.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.35%)
SSGC 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
TELE 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TPLP 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
TRG 90.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.01%)
UNITY 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.07%)
BR100 6,811 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.16%)
BR30 24,741 Decreased By -8 (-0.03%)
KSE100 66,023 Decreased By -106.7 (-0.16%)
KSE30 21,973 Decreased By -71.4 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2023-12-18

PCB to conduct female umpires induction course

Muhammad Saleem Published 18 Dec, 2023 06:42am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is going to conduct a female umpires induction course at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore in January-February 2024.

A PCB spokesman announced on Sunday that the candidates who will successfully complete the course will be inducted into the PCB Female Panel of Umpires for the forthcoming domestic cricket season, allowing them to officiate region/district and club level matches.

In the opening three days of the course, the participants will be provided basic knowledge of the umpiring laws, regulations and rules of the game. On the fourth and final day of the four-day long course, the participants will undergo a written test, a fitness test and an interview.

Those willing to apply can submit the online registration form available at PCB.com.pk/UR till 31st December, 2023. Former womenâ€™s cricketers will be given preference for course registration.

Candidates (female only) aged between 28 and 40 can register for the course, and the shortlisted registrants will need to submit a fee of Rs 15,000.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PCB Pakistan Cricket Board Gaddafi Stadium female umpires

Comments

1000 characters

PCB to conduct female umpires induction course

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Feasibilities/bankable projects: SIFC to hire top-level consultancy services

Case of getting inadmissible tax refunds: ATIR turns down rectification plea filed by Chinese firm

Sindh barrages project faces $72m financial gap

MoST all set to disband PCRET

Overseas Pakistanis: Depreciation on used cell phones doubled

Oil climbs on drop in Russia exports, Red Sea jitters

IPP leader pledges 300 units of power free if voted to power

Russia eyes additional oil export cuts of about 50,000bpd in Dec

Zee asks Sony’s Indian arm for extension of merger deadline

Read more stories