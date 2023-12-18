BAFL 51.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.33%)
BIPL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.36%)
CNERGY 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.16%)
DFML 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
DGKC 81.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.69%)
FABL 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.69%)
FCCL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.25%)
FFL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.48%)
GGL 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2%)
HBL 125.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.72%)
HUBC 121.71 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.01%)
HUMNL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.49%)
KEL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.55%)
LOTCHEM 28.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
OGDC 125.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.24%)
PAEL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.02%)
PIBTL 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.11%)
PIOC 116.25 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.44%)
PPL 124.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.18%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.99%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.1%)
SNGP 77.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
SSGC 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
TELE 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
TPLP 14.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 90.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
UNITY 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
WTL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (9.24%)
BR100 6,824 Increased By 2 (0.03%)
BR30 24,806 Increased By 57.7 (0.23%)
KSE100 66,136 Increased By 6.2 (0.01%)
KSE30 22,020 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-18

Key part of global economy wrestling with significant risks

Recorder Report Published 18 Dec, 2023 06:42am

KARACHI: Top risks facing public sector organisations are financial challenges and an inability to meet changing demands and expectations of the public for services.

ACCA conducted a global survey of finance professionals and public sector managers. It showed a key part of the global economy wrestling with significant risks, while not always having the tools to cope.

The following five risks were highlighted: Financial challenges 49%, Meeting changing demands and expectations for services“ 35%, Talent & skills deficit“ 35%, Poor organisational culture“ 28%, Ineffective leadership 26%.

In response to the challenges facing the public sector, ACCA new guide Calculated Risk makes the case for finance professionals taking a leading role in the risk management process.

The finance function is well-placed to recognize risks across the organization and support leaders in addressing these risks. Many public sector organisations are not making effective use of their finance professionals and their capabilities in risk management.

Identifying risk is a two-way process organisations need awareness of any unidentified risks. The public sector must successfully negotiate the significant risks it faces, to help build more resilient public services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

global economy public sector ACCA public organisations finance professionals

Comments

1000 characters

Key part of global economy wrestling with significant risks

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Feasibilities/bankable projects: SIFC to hire top-level consultancy services

Case of getting inadmissible tax refunds: ATIR turns down rectification plea filed by Chinese firm

Sindh barrages project faces $72m financial gap

MoST all set to disband PCRET

Overseas Pakistanis: Depreciation on used cell phones doubled

Oil climbs on drop in Russia exports, Red Sea jitters

IPP leader pledges 300 units of power free if voted to power

Russia eyes additional oil export cuts of about 50,000bpd in Dec

Zee asks Sony’s Indian arm for extension of merger deadline

Read more stories