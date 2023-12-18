BAFL 51.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.33%)
Fazl says concerned at country’s ‘weak’ foreign policy

NNI Published 18 Dec, 2023 06:42am

MARDAN: Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam -Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has lamented that international treaties have effectively made Pakistan subservient and subject to the policies of global institutions.

Addressing a workers’ convention of his party here on Sunday, he voiced concerns over what he perceives as a weaken foreign policy under the influence of global powers.

Highlighting the interference of global institutions in Pakistan’s internal affairs, Rehman asserted that decisions made by these entities often render the country’s constitution and laws ineffective, particularly in less developed and smaller nations.

He regretted that international organisations wield control over Pakistan’s economy, defence, and even its nuclear assets. While Pakistan possesses its nuclear arsenal, the control over its regulation and use remains beyond the nation’s sole jurisdiction, he claimed.

The PDM president questioned why the burden of global tensions falls disproportionately on Pakistan. He drew attention to the plight of innocent Palestinian children and women, expressing dissatisfaction with the absence of global justice for the perpetrators of their suffering. Calling for the intervention of international justice, he urges the global community to bring these criminals to justice.

Maulana Fazal highlights the need for a peaceful environment in Pakistan, advocating for the elimination of weaponized atmosphere. He outlined a vision for Pakistan, characterised by internal peace, safeguarded human rights, and improved relations with the neighbouring countries.

He expressed his party’s readiness to play a role in contributing to the nation’s development and called for collective efforts to enhance Pakistan’s economic and financial stability on the global stage.

