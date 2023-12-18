Pakistan condemns attack on Iranian police HQ

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Rask Police HQs in the Southeastern region of Iran, which killed 11 Iranian officials and injuring several others.

“We extend heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the swift recovery of the injured,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement. She added that Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the Government and brotherly people of Iran in this hour of unspeakable tragedy.

“Terrorism is a threat to regional as well as global peace and security and it needs to be confronted by all means including through bilateral and regional co-operation,” she added.

In the early hours of Friday, the police headquarters in Rask County, Sistan and Balouchestan Province, was attacked by the so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group. As many as 11 police forces were killed and seven more wounded, according to Iranian official media.

