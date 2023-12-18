BAFL 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.39%)
BIPL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.27%)
BOP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.41%)
CNERGY 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.51%)
DFML 18.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.39%)
DGKC 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.63%)
FABL 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.69%)
FCCL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
FFL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.67%)
GGL 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2%)
HBL 125.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.89%)
HUBC 121.95 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.21%)
HUMNL 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.41%)
KEL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.17%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
MLCF 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
OGDC 125.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.55%)
PAEL 25.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.21%)
PIBTL 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
PIOC 116.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.23%)
PPL 124.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.21%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.99%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.92%)
SNGP 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.86%)
SSGC 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
TPLP 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
TRG 90.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.4%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
WTL 2.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (9.78%)
BR100 6,842 Increased By 20.3 (0.3%)
BR30 24,870 Increased By 121.7 (0.49%)
KSE100 66,285 Increased By 154.7 (0.23%)
KSE30 22,065 Increased By 21 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-18

Pakistan condemns attack on Iranian police HQ

Recorder Report Published 18 Dec, 2023 06:42am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Rask Police HQs in the Southeastern region of Iran, which killed 11 Iranian officials and injuring several others.

“We extend heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the swift recovery of the injured,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement. She added that Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the Government and brotherly people of Iran in this hour of unspeakable tragedy.

“Terrorism is a threat to regional as well as global peace and security and it needs to be confronted by all means including through bilateral and regional co-operation,” she added.

In the early hours of Friday, the police headquarters in Rask County, Sistan and Balouchestan Province, was attacked by the so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group. As many as 11 police forces were killed and seven more wounded, according to Iranian official media.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Foreign Office Iran Mumtaz Zahra Baloch Iranian officials Iranian police HQ

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan condemns attack on Iranian police HQ

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Feasibilities/bankable projects: SIFC to hire top-level consultancy services

Case of getting inadmissible tax refunds: ATIR turns down rectification plea filed by Chinese firm

Sindh barrages project faces $72m financial gap

MoST all set to disband PCRET

Overseas Pakistanis: Depreciation on used cell phones doubled

Oil climbs nearly 1% on drop in Russia exports, Red Sea jitters

IPP leader pledges 300 units of power free if voted to power

Russia eyes additional oil export cuts of about 50,000bpd in Dec

Zee asks Sony’s Indian arm for extension of merger deadline

Read more stories