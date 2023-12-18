BAFL 51.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
Lawyers celebrate election victory with gunfire in Karachi

NNI Published 18 Dec, 2023 06:42am

KARACHI: A video of lawyers firing shots in the air to celebrate their victory in the annual elections of the Karachi Bar Association has surfaced online.

The elections were held on Saturday and the final results were announced on the same day. Amir Nawaz Waraich was elected as the President of the association with 2737 votes, while Nasrullah Jalbani became the Vice President with 2257 votes.

Akhtar Ali Chana secured the position of General Secretary with 1687 votes, and Jahanzeb Murree was chosen as the Joint Secretary with 1893 votes. Raheel Samsam, Sheikh Kashif Amjad, and Ayaz Solangi were elected as the Treasurer, Librarian, and Managing Committee Chairperson respectively.

