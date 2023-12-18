BAFL 51.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
Balochistan’s future linked to fair polls, says Malik

NNI Published 18 Dec, 2023 06:42am

QUETTA: Senior politician and National Party President Dr Abdul Malik Baloch has declared that if the upcoming elections were marred by rigging, the people of Balochistan will not hesitate to distance themselves from the federation.

Expressing his congratulations to Chengiz and his colleagues for aligning with the National Party, Dr Malik Baloch spoke passionately about his efforts to bring peace to the province.

He emphasised the National Party’s foundation on a legacy of struggle, underscoring its commitment to the welfare and progress of Balochistan.

“I have dedicated my life to ensuring a peaceful Balochistan. My endeavours involved negotiations with aggrieved factions to establish harmony within the province,” he remarked.

The former chief minister further added that if people give his party another chance, it will complete its unfinished development agenda.

He urged the national institutions including the election commission to respect the opinions of the people. He firmly believes that genuine representatives are crucial for steering Balochistan towards development.

Expressing concern about the tendency of elected representatives to switch parties for electoral gains, he cautioned against viewing Balochistan merely as sixteen seats.

He urged a departure from the practice of influencing representatives to change affiliations based on promises of victory. His stance, articulated through the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), underscores the necessity of genuine representation to foster sustainable development in Balochistan.

He continued that the National Party stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of struggle for the betterment of the region.

