Rising gas tariffs: Industrialists mulling setting up biogas plants

KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) President Faraz-ur-Rehman on Sunday said that considering the fast depleting natural gas resources and heavy energy cost, industrialists are mulling on setting up ‘energy-efficient’ biogas plants in the country on experimental basis.

Talking to Business Recorder on the sidelines of ‘5th International Consumer Products Exhibition’ at Karachi Expo Centre, the KATI President said: “We are importing energy efficient machinery, and setting up a biogas plants, through which we can produce free electricity and generate biogas, simultaneously.”

Energy efficient machinery and biogas plants are very crucial for the enhancement of industrial efficiency, and export promotion. We are sending a proposal to the government regarding the energy-efficient biogas plant in coming days.

Once established, these plants have the capacity to bring down cost of energy and we will be able to compete with our regional export competitors. A cost efficient industry is very important for any economy. China is one of the glaring examples in our neighbourhood that has achieved development through cost cutting measures, he said.

The project, if succeeded, will have the capacity to shift the country’s entire industry to biogas. Allah, the Almighty has blessed Pakistan with huge land resources. We can import biogas plants to produce gas and can utilise thousands of acres of land for the cultivation and agriculture production, he said.

KATI and Pakistan Business Group have established R&D to promote knowledge economy, and guide businessmen in the right direction. Our natural gas reserves are fast depleting and we know this for the last twenty years. But the government never bothered to consider other options, he said.

When asked what would be the investment modal for the establishment of biogas plants, he said that the business community will work on it. He deplored that for the last 7 decades, the government has never been serious in industrialisation, including of the cottage industry.

He expressed deep concerns over the government’s lack of empathy and responsiveness to the mounting challenges faced by the industrial sector following recent huge surge in gas prices. He also condemned the dollar hoarding and smuggling. He asked the business community and investors to convert their dollars into Pakistani rupees to strengthen the Pak rupee.

He said almost all industries are fighting for their survival under the grim gas shortage, LCs issues, foreign reserves issues, and unavailability of raw material in the market.

