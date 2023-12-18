BAFL 51.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
72 complainants get relief on orders of Ombudsman

Recorder Report Published 18 Dec, 2023 06:42am

LAHORE: Due to the efforts of the Ombudsman Punjab, 72 civilians were paid pending dues of pension dues, leave encashment, arrears, monthly assistance from Welfare Fund Board, death grant, GP fund and monthly financial assistance of 58.5 million rupees.

According to the details, on the orders of the Ombudsman Punjab Major Azam Suleman Khan (retd), District Account Officer, Punjab Local Government and Community Development, Municipal Committee, District Education Authority, Inhar Department, Finance Office Bahawalpur, Executive Engineer M&R Department of Buildings District Multan/Khanewal. Department of Excise and Taxation, District Education Authority, Local Government Community Development, District Accounts Officer, Welfare Fund Board, District Health Authority, Punjab Labor and Human Resource and Punjab Government Servant made 72 applicants from different districts whose cases are due to various reasons. He has been given legal relief of 5 crore 85 lakh 47 thousand 19 rupees (Rs 58,547,019) in his pending applications.

The Office of the Punjab Ombudsman has provided relief to the families of the deceased government employees in these cases, payment of arrears of employees’ family grant and GP fund as well as pension dues, leave encashment, arrears monthly assistance from welfare fund board, death grant included.

Citizens belonging to different districts are thankful to Ombudsman Punjab Azam Suleman Khan for taking an effective role in resolving their grievances.

