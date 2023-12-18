BAFL 51.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
BIPL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
BOP 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
CNERGY 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.14%)
DFML 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.93%)
DGKC 81.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
FABL 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.69%)
FCCL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
FFL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.84%)
GGL 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.33%)
HBL 124.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.52%)
HUBC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.67%)
HUMNL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.49%)
KEL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 124.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.88%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.4%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
PIOC 116.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.22%)
PPL 123.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.04%)
PRL 35.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.92%)
SNGP 77.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.35%)
SSGC 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
TELE 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TPLP 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
TRG 90.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.01%)
UNITY 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.07%)
BR100 6,811 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.16%)
BR30 24,741 Decreased By -8 (-0.03%)
KSE100 66,023 Decreased By -106.7 (-0.16%)
KSE30 21,973 Decreased By -71.4 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-18

Tokyo markets end higher

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks ended higher on Friday as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street. The benchmark ...
AFP Published 18 Dec, 2023 06:42am

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks ended higher on Friday as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.87 percent, or 284.30 points, to end at 32,970.55, while the broader Topix index added 0.47 percent, or 10.93 points, to 2,332.28.

The dollar fetched 141.87 yen, against 141.87 yen in New York and 141.40 yen in Tokyo late Thursday — levels much higher than the 145.80 yen on Wednesday.

Overnight on Wall Street, all three major indices ended higher following solid US retail sales and central bank moves to hold interest rates steady.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 37,248.35, up 0.4 percent, its second straight record close. The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.2 percent.

The Tokyo market “took cues from rallies in Wall Street and the upward momentum in major Asian markets as well,” Daiwa Securities said. In the United States, “laggards in the economy-sensitive stocks rose sharply, while in the Japanese market, there was surging interest in buying shares of the automobile, shipping and other sectors,” according to IwaiCosmo Securities.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group surged 2.62 percent to 6,088 yen, Sony Group jumped 3.12 percent to 13,365 yen and Toyota rose 1.12 percent to 2,600.5 yen. Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing edged up 0.33 percent to 35,580 yen.

Nikkei 225 index Tokyo markets

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo markets end higher

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Feasibilities/bankable projects: SIFC to hire top-level consultancy services

Case of getting inadmissible tax refunds: ATIR turns down rectification plea filed by Chinese firm

Sindh barrages project faces $72m financial gap

MoST all set to disband PCRET

Overseas Pakistanis: Depreciation on used cell phones doubled

Oil climbs on drop in Russia exports, Red Sea jitters

IPP leader pledges 300 units of power free if voted to power

Russia eyes additional oil export cuts of about 50,000bpd in Dec

Zee asks Sony’s Indian arm for extension of merger deadline

Read more stories