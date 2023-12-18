BAFL 51.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
Dec 18, 2023
World Print 2023-12-18

Top US lawmaker ‘very optimistic’ on Ukraine, border deal

AFP Published 18 Dec, 2023

WASHINGTON: As US congressional negotiators worked deep into the weekend in a bid to craft an urgent deal linking aid to Ukraine and Israel to new border security, one top Democrat said he was “very optimistic” about a resolution.

“I’m very encouraged. I’m very optimistic they’re moving in a very positive way,” Senator Joe Manchin, a centrist Democrat, told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

He said he had been in touch with negotiators from both parties, as well as the White House, and “they understand that the border is broken” and needs to be fixed.

Three Senate negotiators — independent Kyrsten Sinema, Democrat Chris Murphy and Republican James Lankford — met Saturday and were to meet again Sunday in search of a compromise that would also include aid for Taiwan.

All three cited progress after the Saturday talks, Politico reported.

But at least one senior Republican senator, Lindsey Graham, sounded a more cautious note on Sunday, suggesting that some lawmakers were bridling at the pressure for a quick deal.

“The bottom line here is we feel like we’re being jammed,” Graham told NBC’s “Meet the Press.” We’re not anywhere close to a deal. It’ll go into next year.”

The Biden administration has stressed the urgency of getting new aid, particularly as Ukraine faces another winter under Russian attack.

US Ukraine

