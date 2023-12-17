BAFL 51.87 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.74%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.83%)
CNERGY 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (18.56%)
DFML 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.46%)
DGKC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.3%)
FABL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
FCCL 20.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
FFL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
GGL 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.95%)
HBL 124.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.9%)
HUBC 120.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.36%)
KEL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (15.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
MLCF 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
OGDC 126.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
PAEL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.84%)
PIBTL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (10.43%)
PIOC 116.28 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.22%)
PPL 126.26 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2%)
PRL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (3.91%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.47 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.91%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
TPLP 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
TRG 90.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.84%)
UNITY 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.33%)
BR100 6,822 Increased By 89 (1.32%)
BR30 24,749 Increased By 552.5 (2.28%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Abu Dhabi nears deal to buy stake in Turkish port: sources

Reuters Published 17 Dec, 2023 05:22pm

ISTANBUL: Abu Dhabi is set to buy a stake in a key Turkish port, according to four sources aware of the deal, in a further sign of a rapprochement between the once bitter geopolitical rivals.

Under the potential agreement, state-controlled group AD Ports Group would invest in an entity to be established by the Turkiye Wealth Fund to run the Aegean coast port of Izmir, said two of the sources.

The sources requested anonymity to discuss details of the deal that has yet to be finalized.

Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs worth multi-billion dollars: caretaker PM Kakar

The size of the stake was not immediately clear but one of the sources said the deal could be valued at about $500 million. The port, owned by Turkiye’s sovereign wealth fund, is an important gateway that is in need of new investment.

An official for the Turkiye Wealth Fund declined to comment. AD Ports didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment while ADQ, the emirate’s sovereign wealth fund and majority owner of the ports group, wasn’t available for comment.

The planned transaction comes as Turkiye’s government seeks foreign investment to accelerate its U-turn away from years of unorthodox economic policies that had sent inflation soaring and the currency plunging.

Ports play a key role in the strategic shift in global manufacturing. Weaknesses in supply chains exposed by the COVID 19 pandemic and heightened geopolitical tensions are spurring a shake-up as companies seek to bring production closer to the point of sales.

Meanwhile, Turkiye hopes that an aggressive rate-hiking cycle launched in June will draw back foreign investors after years of exodus, including foreign direct investment (FDI). Some Western investors are starting to tip-toe back in to markets.

Turkiye’s Erdogan met with UAE president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the COP28 U.N. climate summit held in Dubai earlier this month. ADQ is chaired by National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a brother of Sheikh Mohamed.

Turkiye and the UAE began to repair ties two years ago following a bitter rivalry that was in a large part driven by ideological difference which saw the regional powers back opposing sides across the Middle East and North Africa.

UAE officials have since said they see huge investment opportunities in Turkiye, including in energy and logistics. The Dubai state-owned port operating giant DP World bought a majority stake in a Turkish port earlier this year.

The UAE and Turkiye signed a free trade agreement in May that was meant to make investment easier.

The two countries agreed a series of deals worth more than $50 billion in July as the Turkish president visited Gulf states in a bid to revive the economy.

Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Turkish port

Comments

1000 characters

Abu Dhabi nears deal to buy stake in Turkish port: sources

UK and Germany call for 'sustainable ceasefire' in Gaza

Govt likely to set up ‘Nidra’ to supervise SEZs

Appellate tribunals for elections: ECP directs its provincial chiefs to move high court CJs

Lyon celebrates 500 wickets as Australia thrash Pakistan by 360 runs

Q1 GST collection by Sindh govt up 43pc to Rs48.298bn YoY

Former PPP leader Latif Khosa joins PTI

Money market schemes allowed to invest in debt securities

WHO team calls Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital a 'bloodbath'

More than 60 dead off Libya in latest migrant tragedy: IOM

Bangladesh bag maiden U19 Asia Cup title with big win over UAE

Read more stories