BAFL 51.87 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.74%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.83%)
CNERGY 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (18.56%)
DFML 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.46%)
DGKC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.3%)
FABL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
FCCL 20.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
FFL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
GGL 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.95%)
HBL 124.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.9%)
HUBC 120.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.36%)
KEL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (15.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
MLCF 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
OGDC 126.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
PAEL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.84%)
PIBTL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (10.43%)
PIOC 116.28 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.22%)
PPL 126.26 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2%)
PRL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (3.91%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.47 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.91%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
TPLP 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
TRG 90.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.84%)
UNITY 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.33%)
BR100 6,822 Increased By 89 (1.32%)
BR30 24,749 Increased By 552.5 (2.28%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-17

Japan rubber futures gain amid demand growth expectations

Reuters Published 17 Dec, 2023 03:01am

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures rose on Friday as expectations of lower US interest rates next year boosted hopes for economic growth and an increase in demand for the material, leading to a small weekly gain.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for May delivery ended 1.9 yen, or 0.8%, higher at 238.1 yen ($1.7) per kg, recovering from an around two-month low hit the previous day.

The benchmark booked a 0.3% weekly gain, the first increase in four weeks. The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange (SHFE) for May delivery rose 90 yuan to finish at 13,520 yuan ($1,903) per metric ton. “Growing prospects of US rate cuts improved market sentiment, especially as other commodity prices were up,” said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities. “Higher Shanghai rubber market also provided support,” he said.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the historic tightening of US monetary policy was likely over as inflation falls faster than expected, with a discussion of cuts in borrowing costs coming “into view.” Oil prices rose on Friday, set to notch their first weekly gain in two months after benefiting from a bullish forecast by the International Energy Agency (IEA) on oil demand for next year and a weaker dollar. The US dollar was quoted around 141.68 yen, compared with about 141.42 yen on Thursday afternoon. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average was up 1.3%.

China’s property sector worsened in November as negative home buyer sentiment and indebted developers drove down sales and investment, while broader retail sector activity missed forecasts, suggesting more support is needed to shore up demand. Rubber inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 6.3% from last Friday, the exchange said on Friday.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for January delivery last traded at 144.8 US cents per kg, up 0.6%.

rubber rubber rates

Comments

1000 characters

Japan rubber futures gain amid demand growth expectations

Appellate tribunals for elections: ECP directs its provincial chiefs to move high court CJs

Q1 GST collection by Sindh govt up 43pc to Rs48.298bn YoY

Money market schemes allowed to invest in debt securities

Digital transformation, FDI: Important decisions being taken through SIFC: minister

Bidding for solar projects: Private sector investors seek deadline extension

Status of IIOJK: Jilani writes to world leaders on illegality of SC verdict

Customs’ values of adhesive glue sticks, granules fixed

New customs’ values on import of rice colour sorting machines fixed

Reviewing JCP rules: Panel holds deliberations

Indonesia and Japan agree on removing more trade barriers

Read more stories