Those were the days

A search to discover the largest film industries in the world turned up rather surprising results. I was under the impression that Hollywood would be the father of the entire film landscape but it was not.

Yes, top of the list in all availably surveys is Bollywood followed by another surprise the Chinese film industry and then our beloved Hollywood followed by the Mexican film industry, the Japanese film industry and lastly the French film industry.

Pakistan film industry does not figure anywhere as expected. Generally known as Lollywood the term refers to both Urdu and Punjabi films.

There is also Punjabi language cinema of Indian Punjab, which is also referred to as Punjwood. In a country whose official language is Urdu and where most of the conversation in public places is also carried out in that language, the film that grossed the most in Pakistan in 2022 and still holds the record is a Punjabi film “The legend of Maula Jatt”.

In second place for all time high grossing is “Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2” and in third place the Indian film “Sanju”. According to available statistics over 14,000 Urdu feature films have been produced in Pakistan since 1948, as well as 10,000+ Punjabi, 8,000+ Pashto, 4,000+ Sindhi and 1,000+ Balochi feature-length films. The first film ever produced was “Husn Ka Daku” in 1929, directed by Abdur Rashid Kardar in Lahore.

I don’t know if the 1000 Balochi films were ever screened but I am a witness to the treatment the first Balochi film received from certain quarters on the pretext that it was against Baloch traditions.

My friend Anwar Iqbal ( God bless his soul), a versatile actor was the hero and producer, in this film called ”Hammal O Mahgan”, which did not see the light of day after protests against what was termed violation of Balochi traditions. Anwar was a sweet non-confrontational type of person loved by all who knew him. He did not force the issue.

Cinema-going was a major part of social life in the early days of Pakistan. This is reflected in the importance given to cinema houses by the top people in government.

One example is Bambino cinema in Karachi, which was built in the 1960s with a double-balcony seating and 70mm film screen and projection equipment. It was inaugurated by President Ayub Khan himself in 1968.

There were other famous cinema houses in the city like Capitol, Palace, Nishat, Khayyam, Light House, Lyric, Relex, Godeon, Plaza and many many more. Whole families would plan and wait for certain movies, which they would watch together mostly followed by dinner or snacks.

Palace cinema, I remember, was the choice of the elite and going to a movie there you would be certain to run into the ‘who is who’ of society. Students from St. Paul’s and St. Patrick’s and girls from St. Joseph’s would mostly be there. Also there were awami cinema houses like Light House which was close to Civil Hospital.

After a few visits I noticed some people in hospital attire watching movies with us. Yes in those days all patients had to wear a hospital attire. I asked my friend who they were and he laughingly told me that they were admitted to Civil hospital but would sneak off to watch a movie and come back to their hospital beds later in the night.

Drive-in-Cinema houses were also popular at one time but then the mania for converting every open space into a housing scheme had not possessed the moneyed in Karachi.

Marri drive-in was quite popular as were many others. These cinema houses provided relief to those who enjoy the outdoors.

Sitting comfortably in your car and in good weather enjoying the cool breeze one could watch movies on the big screen and at the same time continue to order snacks that would address the craving in your stomach. Needless to say that this was the favorite spot of young people wanting to be together without being disturbed.

Movies in cinema houses were also a rare treat in schools. In my school, St. Paul’s, on annual day we would all be lined up in the school ground and then told to march on to one of the cinemas in the neighborhood. We would march on and vehicles on the road would come to a stop to let us pass.

Yes, everything was disciplined and everyone well behaved. A golden era of Karachi. The film that I remember most during that time and one I thoroughly enjoyed at Capitol Cinema was “The Nine Lives of Elfego Baca”.

The well-kept and well-organized cinema houses and the clean wholesome entertainment they provided mixed with the high quality of behavior of the young and old and the administrative qualities of professionals running the city had turned Karachi into a heaven on earth. Seems like a dream now.

