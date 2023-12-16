BAFL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.6%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (10.27%)
CNERGY 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (20.41%)
DFML 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.72%)
DGKC 80.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.48%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FCCL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FFL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.49%)
HBL 124.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
HUBC 120.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.2%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.42%)
KEL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (16.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.75%)
MLCF 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
OGDC 125.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PAEL 26.19 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.34%)
PIBTL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (12.1%)
PIOC 115.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.25%)
PPL 125.97 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.77%)
PRL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.5%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.68 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.19%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
TRG 91.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.78%)
UNITY 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (9.52%)
BR100 6,824 Increased By 91.1 (1.35%)
BR30 24,725 Increased By 528.5 (2.18%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2023-12-16

President's Trophy set to begin today

Recorder Report Published 16 Dec, 2023 05:49am

LAHORE: President’s Trophy making the return of departmental cricket in the domestic structure, is set to begin from Saturday (today) across three venues i.e., National Bank Stadium, UBL Sports Complex and SBP Sports Complex in Karachi.

This first-class tournament will be played till 31 January 2024 in which seven departmental teams will play one another in a round-robin format. The tournament will comprise 22 games, which will be divided as seven rounds of league-stage matches and a five-day final between the top two teams from January 27 to 31, 2024.

The President’s Trophy marks the return of departmental cricket in the domestic structure, as was devised after the reinstitution of the PCB 2014 Constitution. The last edition of President’s Trophy was held in the 2018-19 domestic season, which was won by the State Bank of Pakistan.

Departmental cricket will provide players an extra earning opportunity, as they will get to participate in additional tournaments following the conclusion of the regions-based domestic tournament cycle, which included the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (Winners: Karachi Whites), Pakistan Cup (Winners: Peshawar) and National T20 Cup (Karachi Whites).

The seven teams participating in the tournament are comprised of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Pakistan Television (PTV), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Khan Research Laboratories (KRL), Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Ghani Glass.

In the first-round fixtures, SNGPL to face Ghani Glass at National Bank Stadium, PTV to face SBP at SBP Sports Complex and WAPDA to face KRL at UBL Sports Complex.

Nadeem Khan, Director – Domestic Cricket Operations, said: “The return of departmental cricket will benefit all the stakeholders. We are hoping that the President’s Trophy will bring even more depth and competition to our domestic circuit. We have added HEC and Ghani Glass to this first-class tournament on a probationary basis.

We will closely monitor the performances of these two teams in this edition and make decisions about their involvement in the proceeding season based on their competitiveness at the first-class level.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cricket PCB SBP UBL Sports Complex National Bank Stadium

Comments

1000 characters

President's Trophy set to begin today

21.5pc of total volume: US largest export market for Pakistan: COAS

Rs2.25trn agri credit target set by central bank

Appointment of DROs, ROs: LHC order suspended

KE and govt entities: ECC approves PD proposal for signing various draft agreements

Hubco asks CPPA-G to pay Rs13.4bn dues

Industrial consumers in Sindh: SSGC plans three days a week gas suspension

Justice Siddiqui’s removal case: SC issues notice to Faiz, Ramay, others

Govt working towards reducing electricity cost: minister

Customs’ values on toffees, candies increased

Iran, Iraq, KSA, UAE: Customs’ values on fresh dates raised

Read more stories