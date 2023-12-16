PDWP approves three development schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab Development Working Party (PDWP) approved three development schemes of construction of roads and bridges with an estimated cost of over Rs 17.811 billion.

The approval was given in the 34th meeting of the current financial year 2023-24 held on Friday. The meeting was chaired by Chairman P&D Board Iftikhar Ali Sahoo while Secretary P&D Board Muzaffar Khan Sial was also present on this occasion.

The major scheme approved in the meeting was construction of dual carriageway from GT Road (Benazir Chowk) to Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (Mahndo Interchange) spreading over 13.20 kilometers in Gujranwala district; at a cost of over Rs 9.292 billion.

The meeting also approved dualization of road from Mandi Bahauddin City to Sarai Alamgir Canal Bridge, GT Road, via village Rasool at a cost of over Rs 6.741 billion. The scheme spreads over 46 kilometer in District Mandi Bahauddin.

The third approved scheme was strengthening of Program Management Unit (PMU) & City Implementation Units (CIUs) for Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Project (PICIIP); and Project Readiness Financing (PRF) under Punjab Urban Development project at the cost of over Rs 1.778 billion. All members of the P&D Board, secretaries of relevant departments and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023