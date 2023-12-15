BAFL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.6%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (10.27%)
CNERGY 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (20.41%)
DFML 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.72%)
DGKC 80.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.48%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FCCL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FFL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.49%)
HBL 124.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
HUBC 120.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.2%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.42%)
KEL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (16.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.75%)
MLCF 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
OGDC 125.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PAEL 26.19 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.34%)
PIBTL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (12.1%)
PIOC 115.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.25%)
PPL 125.97 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.77%)
PRL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.5%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.68 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.19%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
TRG 91.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.78%)
UNITY 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (9.52%)
BR100 6,824 Increased By 91.1 (1.35%)
BR30 24,725 Increased By 528.5 (2.18%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
UK’s FTSE 100 set for weekly gain on commodity boost, rate-cut bets

Reuters Published 15 Dec, 2023 02:04pm

The UK’s FTSE 100 advanced on Friday, with resources-linked stocks leading the gains on higher commodity prices, while the benchmark index was poised for a strong climb in a week packed with interest rate decisions by major central banks.

By 0806 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.2% and the FTSE 250 midcap index added 0.3%. Miners of both industrial and precious miners rose 1.8% and 0.1%, respectively.

Heavyweight energy stocks climbed 1.2% on higher crude oil prices.

Sentiment got a lift this week after the US Federal Reserve signalled that it could pivot to interest rate cuts next year, setting the exporter-heavy FTSE 100 on track for its third straight weekly gain, while the midcap index is likely to post sharp weekly advances as well.

UK’s FTSE 100 at 8-week high after Fed signals end of rate hikes

Crimping risk sentiment, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank both hinted on Thursday that rates would remain higher for an extended period of time.

Among individual stocks, Trainline gained 15.4% after Barclays upgraded the rail ticketing company’s rating to “equal-weight” from “underweight”.

