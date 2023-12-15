BAFL 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.37%)
CNERGY 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (16.08%)
DFML 18.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
DGKC 80.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
FABL 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
FCCL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.85%)
GGL 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.56%)
HBL 125.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.25%)
HUBC 122.25 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.66%)
HUMNL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.68%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (11.5%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.79%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
OGDC 127.90 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.31%)
PAEL 26.23 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (7.5%)
PIBTL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.48%)
PIOC 116.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PPL 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.47%)
PRL 34.94 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.43%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
SNGP 78.19 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.54%)
SSGC 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.46%)
TELE 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.51%)
TPLP 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.47%)
TRG 92.94 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.27%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.55%)
BR100 6,835 Increased By 101.9 (1.51%)
BR30 24,798 Increased By 601.8 (2.49%)
KSE100 66,197 Increased By 746.6 (1.14%)
KSE30 22,086 Increased By 218.6 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble firms ahead of expected rate hike

Reuters Published 15 Dec, 2023 12:33pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble firmed slightly ahead of the central bank’s final monetary policy meeting of the year on Friday at which it is widely expected to raise interest rates by 100 basis points to 16%.

Inflation pressure exacerbated by labour shortages and lending growth is expected to force the Bank of Russia to extend its monetary tightening cycle to one last hike.

At 0716 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 89.60, not far from a near two-week high hit in the previous session.

It had gained 0.3% to trade at 98.47 versus the euro and firmed 0.5% against the yuan to 12.59.

The central bank will announce its rate decision at 1030 GMT and Governor Elvira Nabiullina will shed more light on monetary policy and other issues at a news conference at 1200 GMT.

Russian rouble strengthens to near two-week high against the dollar

“We do not rule out that today’s hike may be the last in the current cycle and the regulator will start lowering the rate in the spring,” said Alor Broker’s Alexei Antonov.

“Perhaps some hints on this will be voiced today.” Exporters’ forced conversion of some foreign currency revenues has been supporting the rouble since October, which has strengthened from beyond the 100 mark to the dollar since then.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.2% at $76.84 a barrel. Russian stock indexes were lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.3% to 1,041.4 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.6% lower at 2,962.1 points.

Russian rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble firms ahead of expected rate hike

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged US dollar

Bulls dominate as KSE-100 jumps over 700 points

Jhal Magsi South Field: ECC approves special incentives

APTMA seeks 1-1.4 cents/kWh wheeling charges, B2B deals

2 policemen martyred after terrorists attack Police lines in Tank

Petrol, HSD prices may decline significantly

Branded mobile phones: Customs’ values on import of 1,160 models revised

Pakistan dig in after Australia dismissed for 487

Federal expenditure: Shamshad’s meeting with CMs likely today

Read more stories