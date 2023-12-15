BAFL 50.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.2%)
BIPL 22.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
BOP 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.79%)
CNERGY 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (10.1%)
DFML 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.86%)
DGKC 80.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
FABL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
FCCL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FFL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.85%)
GGL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.25%)
HBL 125.70 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.62%)
HUBC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.04%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.36%)
KEL 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (9.73%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.79%)
MLCF 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.72%)
OGDC 127.72 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.16%)
PAEL 26.23 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (7.5%)
PIBTL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.01%)
PIOC 116.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PPL 125.75 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.59%)
PRL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.10 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.43%)
SSGC 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2%)
TELE 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.4%)
TPLP 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
TRG 92.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.87%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.57%)
BR100 6,812 Increased By 78.5 (1.17%)
BR30 24,717 Increased By 521.1 (2.15%)
KSE100 66,070 Increased By 619.4 (0.95%)
KSE30 22,037 Increased By 169.9 (0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s Nov crude steel output falls for fifth month as demand slows

Reuters Published 15 Dec, 2023 10:40am

BEIJING: China’s crude steel output in November fell 3.8% from the prior month, extending a decline for the fifth consecutive month, official data showed on Friday, as low margins and slowing demand dented enthusiasm for production at many steelmakers.

The world’s largest steel producer manufactured 76.1 million metric tons of the ferrous metal last month, down from 79.09 million tons in October, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

The November volume compares to 74.54 million tons from the same month in 2022.

Average daily crude steel output last month was around 2.54 million tons, the lowest since December 2022, versus 2.55 million tons in October, according to Reuters calculations based on the data.

The average utilisation rate at blast-furnace based mills, which account for about 90% of the country’s total steel output, declined by 3.1% month-on-month to 88.61%, data from consultancy Mysteel showed, as profit margins narrowed further.

Steel output was also hit by more frequent and widespread production restrictions imposed on mills in north China in response to heavy pollution, analysts say.

Dalian iron ore up on recovery signs

However, profits at electric-arc-furnace (EAF)-based steelmaking improved last month, driving a jump in utilisation rates at the less polluting mills from 67% at the end of October to 86.5% in late November, data from consultancy Fubao showed.

Profit among mills in east China’s Jiangsu province, many of which are EAF-based, averaged 222 yuan a ton last month, compared to 10 yuan a ton in October, according to the Fubao data.

Overall steel output in December may fall further, analysts say, as cold weather disrupts activity in the construction sector and mills often shut for maintenance during the month.

Output over the first 11 months of this year was up 1.5% on the same period a year ago at 952.14 million tons.

Annual steel output in the world’s second-largest economy dropped in both 2021 and 2022 after Beijing introduced a production cap to limit carbon emissions. It has not announced a cap for this year.

National Bureau of Statistics crude steel

Comments

1000 characters

China’s Nov crude steel output falls for fifth month as demand slows

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Jhal Magsi South Field: ECC approves special incentives

APTMA seeks 1-1.4 cents/kWh wheeling charges, B2B deals

2 policemen martyred after terrorists attack Police lines in Tank

Petrol, HSD prices may decline significantly

Branded mobile phones: Customs’ values on import of 1,160 models revised

Federal expenditure: Shamshad’s meeting with CMs likely today

Australia all out for 487 in first innings against Pakistan

Crucial PC (amendment) Ordinance promulgated

Adjustment, refund of tax on rental value of property: SHC asks petitioners not to move pleas in next 4 weeks

Read more stories