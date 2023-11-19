BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,825 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.51%)
BR30 20,644 Decreased By -165.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-19

Dalian iron ore up on recovery signs

Reuters Published 19 Nov, 2023 03:14am

SINGAPORE: Dalian iron ore futures were set for a fifth consecutive weekly gain as prices on Friday recouped some of the previous session’s losses amid signs of a recovery in China steel demand.

The most-traded January iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 0.7% to 963.5 yuan ($132.96) per metric ton by 0235 GMT, gaining 1.3% so far in the week.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark December iron ore was down 1% at $130.96 a ton. However, the contract has risen 3.2% so far in the week, heading for its fourth straight weekly gain.

“Recent data from the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) shows that... crude steel production at major mills increased by 2.4% from late October to 1.97mt/d in early November, as some mills ramped up production this month amid improving profit margins and strengthening steel prices,” analysts from ING said in a note.

China’s new home prices fell for a fourth month in October, official data showed on Thursday, as government support measures did little to lift the gloom hanging over the country’s consumers and its debt-laden property sector.

State-backed Dalian Commodity Exchange on Wednesday set a limit on daily trading volumes for iron ore futures at no more than 500 lots on contracts for January to May 2024 delivery.

iron ore Dalian iron ore China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange CISA China steel

Comments

1000 characters

Dalian iron ore up on recovery signs

Reform plan: Govt likely to set up ‘Customs Board’

Cipher case: IHC directs special court to conclude trial within 4 weeks

Punjab Price Control of Essential Commodities Ordinance 2023 promulgated

US envoy meets Nawaz, others ahead of elections

Non-filers likely to face prospect of SIM disablment, gas/power suspension

AML Act: Prior conviction not necessary for predicate offence proceedings

If CJ is on leave: Next senior judge shall mark cases: IHC

Early hearing of suo motu: Slain journalist’s mother files plea in SC

Nomination date for appointment of VP ECO ETDB extended

Recommendation for civil award does not create any right: LHC

Read more stories