BAFL 50.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
BIPL 22.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
BOP 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.08%)
CNERGY 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (10.31%)
DFML 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.13%)
DGKC 80.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
FABL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
FCCL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FFL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.85%)
GGL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.33%)
HBL 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.54%)
HUBC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.04%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.82%)
KEL 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (9.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.46%)
MLCF 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.6%)
OGDC 127.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.07%)
PAEL 26.23 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (7.5%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.87%)
PIOC 116.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PPL 125.90 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.71%)
PRL 34.06 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.83%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.3%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
TPLP 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.19%)
TRG 92.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.82%)
UNITY 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.98%)
BR100 6,818 Increased By 84.5 (1.25%)
BR30 24,745 Increased By 549 (2.27%)
KSE100 66,097 Increased By 647.3 (0.99%)
KSE30 22,054 Increased By 186.9 (0.85%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s Nifty set to hit new high as Fed-driven global rally extends

Reuters Published 15 Dec, 2023 09:42am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: India’s benchmark Nifty 50 is set to open at a new all-time high on Friday, tracking the global stocks rally on elevated bets of a US rate cut by March 2024 after the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting earlier this week.

India’s GIFT Nifty was down 0.10% from its overnight close at 21,420.50, as of 8:14 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open higher than its Thursday closing level of 21,182.70.

Wall Street equities closed higher overnight and are on course for their seventh straight week of gains. European markets rose after the European Central Bank and Bank of England held rates steady.

Asian markets opened higher. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s acknowledgement of the risks of lowering rates too late, on Wednesday, bolstered expectations of a 25 basis point rate cut by March 2024, fuelling a rise across global stock markets.

India’s Nifty 50 and Sensex have gained about 1% each so far this week, set for their joint longest weekly winning streak since January 2018.

The Nifty is set for its seventh straight weekly gain, adding 11.2% over the period, as of last close.

Indian shares resume record-breaking surge on fresh Fed fuel

The benchmark has been in the overbought territory for 12 sessions in a row, hitting record highs in ten of them.

The Fed’s dovish commentary on the future rate trajectory has boosted the ongoing domestic market rally, which has also been aided by strong macroeconomic data, a drop in oil prices, and the return of foreign inflows, according to analysts.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have purchased shares worth 392.50 billion rupees ($4.71 billion) in December so far, after turning net buyers in November, following a two-month selling streak, data from National Securities Depository showed.

Indian shares Indian rupee US interest rate cuts

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Nifty set to hit new high as Fed-driven global rally extends

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Jhal Magsi South Field: ECC approves special incentives

APTMA seeks 1-1.4 cents/kWh wheeling charges, B2B deals

2 policemen martyred after terrorists attack Police lines in Tank

Petrol, HSD prices may decline significantly

Branded mobile phones: Customs’ values on import of 1,160 models revised

Federal expenditure: Shamshad’s meeting with CMs likely today

Australia all out for 487 in first innings against Pakistan

Crucial PC (amendment) Ordinance promulgated

Adjustment, refund of tax on rental value of property: SHC asks petitioners not to move pleas in next 4 weeks

Read more stories