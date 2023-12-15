BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
BIPL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.33%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (9.76%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.05%)
DGKC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
FABL 33.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.88%)
FCCL 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.7%)
FFL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.54%)
GGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
HBL 123.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.27%)
HUBC 120.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.51%)
KEL 4.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.99%)
MLCF 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
OGDC 124.99 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.62%)
PAEL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.55%)
PIBTL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.75%)
PIOC 115.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.26%)
PPL 120.77 Increased By ▲ 5.57 (4.84%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.37%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.5%)
SNGP 76.13 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.53%)
SSGC 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.76%)
TELE 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.47%)
TPLP 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
TRG 91.66 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.96%)
UNITY 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.82%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 60.2 (0.9%)
BR30 24,317 Increased By 452.5 (1.9%)
KSE100 65,450 Increased By 170 (0.26%)
KSE30 21,868 Increased By 78.1 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-15

SIFC approves business, investment-friendly visa facility

NNI Published 15 Dec, 2023 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Executive Committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council was held in Islamabad Thursday with Caretaker Minister for Planning and Development Muhammad Sami Saeed in the chair.

The Executive Committee of the SIFC formally approved the business and investment-friendly SIFC Visa Facility, which is an important milestone in creating a conducive atmosphere for foreign investors The Committee lauded the overall progress in diverse fields and the level of economic ties with friendly countries, especially the signing of Memorandums of Understanding and agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

During the meeting, the concerned ministries presented reports related to progress on various projects and recommended various measures to further make the business and investment environment conducive.

The Committee reviewed the administrative issues related to the establishment of various economic zones and deliberated on various measures to improve the system of industrial development at the national level.

The Committee also took up the ongoing process of privatization of State Owned Enterprises and directed the relevant stakeholders to accelerate the process as per the stipulated time frame.

SIFC Muhammad Sami Saeed visa facility

Comments

1000 characters

SIFC approves business, investment-friendly visa facility

Jhal Magsi South Field: ECC approves special incentives

APTMA seeks 1-1.4 cents/kWh wheeling charges, B2B deals

PM demands India revoke Aug 5 2019 actions

OPEC+ cartel’s grip on oil market loosening: IEA

Bureaucrats’ appointment as DROs, ROs: LHC suspends ECP notification

Federal expenditure: Shamshad’s meeting with CMs likely today

Crucial PC (amendment) Ordinance promulgated

Branded mobile phones: Customs’ values on import of 1,160 models revised

Adjustment, refund of tax on rental value of property: SHC asks petitioners not to move pleas in next 4 weeks

Petrol, HSD prices may decline significantly

Read more stories