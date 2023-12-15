BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
Dec 15, 2023
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-15

PBF supports Atif Ikram as candidate for FPCCI president

Recorder Report Published 15 Dec, 2023 03:12am

KARACHI: The leadership of Pakistan Business Forum has announced its support to Atif Ikram Sheikh for the presidential elections of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce.

According PBF, President Mian Muhammad Usman, Central Vice Presidentâ€™s Jahan Ara Wattoo, Chaudhry Ahmed Jawad, Provincial Chairmen Muhammad Naseer Malik, Daroo Khan Achakzai, Muhammad Ashfaq Paracha, Shabnum Zafar, Khawaja Mahboob ul Rehman, Regional President Multan Saleha Hassan and other central executive committee members Zubaida Jalal and Arif Ehsan Malik in a majority votes decided that Atif Ikram who is also the Chairman (Capital Area) of Pakistan Business Forum would be the most suitable candidate to head the Federation Chambers for the year of 2024-25.

To overcome the challenges that the country's economy is currently facing, a bold voice is needed, which can be seen in the form of Atif Ikram, PBF said and added that the FPCCI should come forward openly at this critical time, just making a research paper will not do justice. In these two years, the current leadership of the federation has only emphasized on giving awards.

We are urging all our office bearers and members to give full support to Atif Ikram so that he can take over the running of the federation face to face for the next two years.

PBF further said that, at this time, the country is going through a difficult situation. However, the economic situation is improving due to the important measures taken by Army Chief Syed Asim Munir, including action against smuggling, hoarders, and profiteers, for the strengthening of the rupee against the dollar. The measures have been taken, and the peopleâ€™s confidence has now been restored.

The PBF leadership also appreciated the Army Chiefâ€™s Gen Asim Munir economic recovery measures and gave their full support.

They stated that for the strength of the countryâ€™s economy, it is necessary to elect such a team in FPCCI that can solve the problems of the business community in a good way with the government.

Representatives/voters may cast panel votes in favour of qualified candidates of UBG in the Federation Elections held at 30th, December 2023.

