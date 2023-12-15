NESPAK playing pivotal role in shaping infrastructure landscape of Lahore

LAHORE: NESPAK, a distinguished international engineering consultancy, is playing a pivotal role in shaping the infrastructure landscape of Lahore. In a press statement issued on Thursday, Zargham Eshaq Khan, Managing Director NESPAK, highlighted the consultancys substantial contributions to the citys development, particularly in the road sector.

Currently engaged in 17 road sector projects with a cumulative cost exceeding Rs235 billion, NESPAK has firmly established itself as a key player in Lahores infrastructure development. The consultancys commitment to delivering top-notch engineering consultancy services has been integral to various projects, contributing to the citys modernization. NESPAKs involvement extends beyond conventional road projects, encompassing major undertakings such as the Orange Line Metro Train “ a project of unprecedented scale and significance in Lahore. The consultancy is actively contributing to giving the second-largest city in the country a contemporary and efficient urban infrastructure.

Zargham Eshaq Khan emphasized that NESPAK has become synonymous with Lahores development, and any comprehensive history of the citys growth would be incomplete without acknowledging NESPAKs role as its primary Engineering Consultant.

NESPAK collaborates closely with city authorities, demonstrating its versatility by engaging in infrastructure projects of varying scales and types. The consultancys extensive skill set, decades of experience in municipal engineering, and a proven track record of innovation make NESPAK an ideal and dependable partner for city development. Key projects in which NESPAK is currently engaged include: Lahore Ring Road (22.4km) Project Southern Loop, Shahdara Morr and Imamia Colony Flyovers, LDA Projects across Lahore, DHA Projects, Cavalry Ground Underpass, Ghora Chowk Flyover, Remodeling of Main Boulevard from Liberty Chowk to Kalma Chowk “ CBD Square, Lahore, Underpasses at Samanabad Morr, Multan Road, Lahore and Traffic Study of Major Intersections in Lahore. NESPAK is providing design and construction supervision services for the above projects.

