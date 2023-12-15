Mehmood Khan Achakzai meets Nawaz

LAHORE: Chief of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP), Mehmood Khan Achakzai met the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif here on Thursday and discussed in detail the country’s political and economic situation and matters concerning forthcoming general elections in the country, sources said.

Achakzai felicitated Nawaz Sharif over his acquittal in NAB cases. He also shared views about the sense of deprivation among the political parties and masses of smaller provinces including Balochistan.

The sources claimed that both agreed to adopt common stance on issues faced by the country as well as countrymen. Nawaz also conveyed his sentiments for Achakzai.

