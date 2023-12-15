BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
Court adjourns hearing of Nikkah case till 18th

Fazal Sher Published 15 Dec, 2023 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Thursday, adjourned the hearing of the case regarding the Nikkah of former premier Imran Khan with his wife Bushra Bibi, following the request of the prosecution till December 18.

The civil judge, Qudratullah, while hearing the case, adjourned the hearing of the nikkah case after the prosecution informed the court that they wanted to present four witnesses before the court.

At the start of the hearing, Rizwan Abbas told the court that we had four more witnesses in this case and that the court could record statements of the witnesses in one day. He requested the court to grant him a date for the production of witnesses.

The court, later, adjourned the hearing of the case till December 18.

Meanwhile, Barrister Salman Akram Raja filed his power of attorney before the court and he will represent PTI founder Imran Khan in the case.

Imran Khan Bushra Bibi Nikkah case

