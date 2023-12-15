BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
Dec 15, 2023
Sports

ACC U-19 Asia Cup: Pakistan to face UAE in semi-final today

Published 15 Dec, 2023 03:12am

LAHORE: The thrilling journey of the ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2023 has reached its pinnacle as Pakistan U-19 ready to face off against UAE U-19 in the semi-final clash at the ICC Academy Ground Dubai, on Friday (today).

The eight-team tournament has seen Pakistan U-19 emerged as a standout force in Group-A. The young talents from Pakistan proved their mettle by remaining undefeated in the group-stage matches. Mohammad Zeeshan earned the player of the match award in the seven-wicket win against Nepal U-19 for his impressive performance, securing six wickets for 19 runs and contributing 20 runs off eight balls.

Azan Awais was then the highlight against India U-19, remaining unbeaten with a stellar innings of 105 runs off 130 balls and leading the side to an eight-wicket win. Shamyl Hussain was named player of the match in the game against Afghanistan, displaying an excellent performance with the bat, smashing 75 runs off 54 balls and took one wicket for eight runs with the ball as Pakistan claimed an 83-run win over Afghanistan U-19. The semi-final clash promises to be an exciting battle as both teams vie for a coveted spot in the tournament’s finale. UAE U-19, hosting the tournament and competing alongside Bangladesh, Japan, and Sri Lanka in Group B, have also been in form.

The last meeting between Pakistan U-19 and UAE U19 saw the Qasim Akram-led side win the match by 21 runs at the ICC Academy Ground in 2021. Qasim Akram was the player of the match in that contest for his all-round contribution of (50, 67b and three for 52).

Pakistan captain Saad Baig said, “We have done well in all three games played so far. However, this achievement is not our ultimate goal. Our aim is to win the U-19 Asia Cup. We consistently strive to deliver on the big stage, as shown by our performances in the last three games. We remain focused on identifying and rectifying mistakes after each match, improving ourselves for the upcoming fixtures.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cricket

