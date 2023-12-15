BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
Opinion Print 2023-12-15

PARTLY FACETIOUS: A structure precariously balanced together

Anjum Ibrahim Published 15 Dec, 2023 03:12am

“I don’t get it!” “You will really have to narrow it down for me to understand in the Land of the Pure. If you are referring to the House of Cards - House as in Raiwind and cards as in Nawaz Sharif as the ace of spades, Shahbaz Sharif as…as…”

“Well, he can’t be the queen of spades, there is a gender issue there….”

“So does the only female in the running qualify as the Queen? I am referring to Notification Maryam Nawaz.”

“Nah she is still the princess royal, so no Queen in that camp, but then does that make Shahbaz Sharif the knave of spades?”

“If you ask the aspiring Queen, then yes.”

“Anyway then there is Hamza Shahbaz, trumped by the princess royal who remains outside the pack till such a time as she is handed over the ace of spades…”

“Oh dear you do have a way of distracting me cause when I said I don’t get it I wasn’t referring to the Sharif house or the cards held by family members.”

“Well if you were referring to the House of cards as all the cases against Nawaz Sharif disappearing just like those of his Samdhi for a rather miraculous change of heart accounting for a withdrawal of arguments by those on salaries payable by the taxpayers…”

“Why miraculous?’

“Because, de jure, the neutrals are in power.”

“Hey, back off silly…I mean….”

“Neutral Caretakers for your information.”

“Right, so what card does the Samdhi hold?”

“Well the spades are kinda reserved for blood relatives, so I reckon he is the ace of hearts…”

“Heart as in singular or plural?”

“Shush anyway when I said I don’t get it I meant that first five judges heard the case on military courts and unanimously voted one way and then out of six judges five voted in favour of military courts, so doesn’t that make the six against and five in favour of the military courts?”

“Hey we don’t add the usual way in this country, we use a more complicated system with different values assigned to each individual, and as the Italians say many people can pack cards, fewer can play the game.”

“The proverb about cards that I know is lucky in cards, unlucky in love.”

“There you go.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

