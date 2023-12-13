BAFL 51.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
Afghan govt asked to hand over TTP leadership to Pakistan

Ali Hussain Published 13 Dec, 2023 05:33am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan delivered a strong demarche to the Afghan interim government in context of the Tuesday’s deadly terrorist attack in Dera Ismail Khan and asked the Taliban’s regime to apprehend and hand over the perpetrators of the attack and the Afghanistan-based TTP leadership to Pakistan.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement that Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Qazi summoned the Chargé d’Affaires (Cd’A) of Afghan Interim Government (AIG) to deliver Pakistan’s strong demarche in the context of Tuesday’s deadly terrorist attack on Pakistan’s security forces’ post in Daraban, Dera Ismail Khan.

The attack, whose responsibility has been claimed by Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, a terrorist group affiliated with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), resulted in multiple causalities, including shahadat of 23 security personnel, the spokesperson added.

“The Cd’A of AIG was asked to immediately convey to the Afghan Interim Government to fully investigate and take stern action against perpetrators of the recent attack and publicly condemn the terrorist incident at the highest level,” she said.

She added that the Afghan side was asked to take immediate verifiable actions against all terrorist groups, including their leadership and their sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

She further stated that the Afghan side was also asked to apprehend and handover the perpetrators of the attack and the TTP leadership in Afghanistan to the government of Pakistan.

The spokesperson further said that the Afghan side was asked to take all necessary measures to deny the persistent use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan.

“Today’s terrorist attack is yet another reminder of the terrorist threat to peace and stability in the region. We must act resolutely with all our collective might to defeat this menace,” Baloch said.

On its part, she added that Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to combat terrorism.

Earlier, the ISPR said that in the early hours on Tuesday, a group of six terrorists attacked a security forces’ check post in the Daraban general area.

It added that the attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted which forced the terrorists to ram an explosive-laden vehicle into the post, followed by a suicide bombing attack which led to the collapse of the building, causing multiple casualties; 23 brave soldiers embraced shahadat, while all six terrorists were effectively engaged and “sent to hell”.

