BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.1%)
BIPL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.81%)
BOP 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.78%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.21%)
DFML 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.31%)
DGKC 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-3.47%)
FABL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.67%)
FFL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.18%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.78%)
HBL 122.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.63 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.02%)
HUMNL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-7.12%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.71%)
OGDC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.23%)
PAEL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.65%)
PIBTL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.26%)
PIOC 114.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.24%)
PPL 115.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
PRL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 74.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
SSGC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.45%)
TELE 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.77%)
TPLP 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-7.43%)
TRG 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -6.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.83%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.82%)
BR100 6,691 Decreased By -127.1 (-1.86%)
BR30 23,864 Decreased By -342.4 (-1.41%)
KSE100 65,280 Decreased By -1146.6 (-1.73%)
KSE30 21,789 Decreased By -365.3 (-1.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-12-14

Special panel formed to resolve issue of wheeling charges

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 14 Dec, 2023 05:24am

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) has constituted a special panel headed by caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, to deliberate on the issue of wheeling charges in a holistic manner and suggest viable way forward as the scheme might hit snags in case tariff/ wheeling issue was not resolved, official sources told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, sources said, Power Division briefed the CCoE on November 22, 2023 that the ECC had approved a plan for development of competitive power market in Pakistan in its decision April 30, 2015.

A detailed design and plan for Competitive Trading Bilateral Contracts Market (CTBCM) was approved by NEPRA and subsequently endorsed by CCoE and Cabinet.

UoSC/wheeling charges: Nepra reluctant to approve ‘heavy cost’

CTBCM design features and plan were also endorsed by Council of Common Interests (CCI) under National Electricity Policy 2021. National Electricity Plan 2023 was approved on August 9, 2023.

Eligibility criteria rules were also approved by Federal Government on July 26, 2023 to complete the key requirements before operationalization of bilateral electricity trading market in the country.

In order to proceed further as per approved design and plan, CPPA-G was granted the Market Operator licence for a term of 20-years by NEPRA through its determination of May 31, 2022.

Along with the licence, NEPRA also approved the Market Commercial Code (MCC) and a Test-Run Plan comprising of twenty-four action items assigned to different power sector entities.

The purpose of test run was mainly to simulate the multi-buyer transactions as raid down in MCC under actual and rear conditions, without imposing any financial obligations, to recommend improvements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ECC nepra CCOE Power Division CCI CTBCM CPPAG National Electricity Plan wheeling charges

Comments

1000 characters

Special panel formed to resolve issue of wheeling charges

Fertilizer at notified rates directed: Energy price hike propelled inflation to 29.2pc in Nov, ECC told

Cabinet approves first-ever ‘National Space Policy’

World Bank says external debt stocks at $126.942bn by end 2022

Thar coal-fired power project: PPIB announces financial close

Thar coal-fired plant of SEL: KE supports competitive bidding

Insurance industry: Shamshad for significant transformation

FBR sets up body to resolve issue of pending refunds

Q2, Q3 of FY 2022-23: KE consumers likely to pay additional Rs1.72 per unit

Power plants: Delay in clearance of Rs55bn dues jeopardises operations: SECMC

Read more stories