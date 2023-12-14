IK, Qureshi indicted in cipher case

ISLAMABAD: The special court, on Wednesday, indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former chairman Imran Khan and PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case.

Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, while hearing the case at Adiala jail, indicted Khan and Qureshi and summoned witnesses at the next hearing to be held today During the hearing, the court marked the attendance of the former PTI chief and the vice chairman. Sources said that the judge read out the charge sheet during the hearing.

However, both Khan and Qureshi pleaded not guilty and refused to accept the charge sheet, they said, adding that both Khan and Qureshi refused to sign and to put their impression on the charge sheet. Khan told the court that the wrong I did by exposing local and foreign establishments should also be included in his charge sheet.

He declared this was the conspiracy of former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa (retd) and Donald Lu. Our government had been toppled and they made us the accused, he said, adding that how can one who was ousted also be the accused?

Khan said that he has no fear of the death penalty. When the media is not allowed to speak, how can there be a fair trial? If a fair trial was not ensured in this case then whole responsibility will lie with you (the judge) for the rest of your life, Khan further said.

The former premier said that as per the law, seven days has to be granted to him for reviewing the documents. To this, the judge stopped Khan, adding, “don’t do that”. This is a court and your language is inappropriate, the judge further said.

