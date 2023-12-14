BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.1%)
BIPL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.81%)
BOP 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.78%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.21%)
DFML 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.31%)
DGKC 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-3.47%)
FABL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.67%)
FFL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.18%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.78%)
HBL 122.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.63 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.02%)
HUMNL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-7.12%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.71%)
OGDC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.23%)
PAEL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.65%)
PIBTL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.26%)
PIOC 114.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.24%)
PPL 115.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
PRL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 74.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
SSGC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.45%)
TELE 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.77%)
TPLP 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-7.43%)
TRG 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -6.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.83%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.82%)
BR100 6,691 Decreased By -127.1 (-1.86%)
BR30 23,864 Decreased By -342.4 (-1.41%)
KSE100 65,280 Decreased By -1146.6 (-1.73%)
KSE30 21,789 Decreased By -365.3 (-1.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-14

IK, Qureshi indicted in cipher case

Fazal Sher Published 14 Dec, 2023 05:24am

ISLAMABAD: The special court, on Wednesday, indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former chairman Imran Khan and PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case.

Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, while hearing the case at Adiala jail, indicted Khan and Qureshi and summoned witnesses at the next hearing to be held today During the hearing, the court marked the attendance of the former PTI chief and the vice chairman. Sources said that the judge read out the charge sheet during the hearing.

However, both Khan and Qureshi pleaded not guilty and refused to accept the charge sheet, they said, adding that both Khan and Qureshi refused to sign and to put their impression on the charge sheet. Khan told the court that the wrong I did by exposing local and foreign establishments should also be included in his charge sheet.

He declared this was the conspiracy of former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa (retd) and Donald Lu. Our government had been toppled and they made us the accused, he said, adding that how can one who was ousted also be the accused?

Khan said that he has no fear of the death penalty. When the media is not allowed to speak, how can there be a fair trial? If a fair trial was not ensured in this case then whole responsibility will lie with you (the judge) for the rest of your life, Khan further said.

The former premier said that as per the law, seven days has to be granted to him for reviewing the documents. To this, the judge stopped Khan, adding, “don’t do that”. This is a court and your language is inappropriate, the judge further said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Imran Khan PTI chairman special court cipher case

Comments

1000 characters

IK, Qureshi indicted in cipher case

Fertilizer at notified rates directed: Energy price hike propelled inflation to 29.2pc in Nov, ECC told

Cabinet approves first-ever ‘National Space Policy’

World Bank says external debt stocks at $126.942bn by end 2022

Thar coal-fired power project: PPIB announces financial close

Thar coal-fired plant of SEL: KE supports competitive bidding

Special panel formed to resolve issue of wheeling charges

Insurance industry: Shamshad for significant transformation

FBR sets up body to resolve issue of pending refunds

Q2, Q3 of FY 2022-23: KE consumers likely to pay additional Rs1.72 per unit

Power plants: Delay in clearance of Rs55bn dues jeopardises operations: SECMC

Read more stories