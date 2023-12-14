PTI terms SC decision a ‘judicial coup’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday termed the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s decision a judicial coup, saying the suspension of an earlier ruling to block military trials of civilians is against the constitution and a devastating blow to the basic human rights.

In a strongly-worded reaction to a verdict by a six-judge bench, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan said one should be clear that there is no precedence of civilians’ trial in draconian military courts in a civilized democratic society anywhere in the world.

He pointed out that there is no scope for trials in military courts of civilians even in the constitution, adding the bench comprising senior apex court judges – during an earlier verdict on the same case – explained the constitution and the law through its very appropriate verdict and saved the country from a major constitutional accident.

The bench which declared military trials of civilians null and void, he added, had also disagreed with Wednesday’s decision.

“The strong reaction of lawyers and legal experts to the six-member bench’s controversial decision clearly reflects the wide-spread concern and anxiety in the entire nation,” he added.

He warned that there was a rising apprehension of deterioration in the constitutional order and the system of the country due to the decision of the larger bench of the top court.

He emphasized that during the hearing of the case, the remarks made by some members of the bench were a cause of grave concern and anxiety.

The PTI spokesman noted that after practically depriving the country of its constitution, confusing the solid and stable constitutional boundaries and restrictions would open the doors to complex crises instead of reforms in the country.

He reminded protection of both the constitution and fundamental rights was the primary and topmost duty of the apex court.

Hasan underlined that PTI had been a strong critic of trials of civilians in the military courts and would exercise all possible constitutional, legal, and political options in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023