UN General Assembly overwhelmingly demands Gaza ceasefire

GAZA STRIP, (Palestinian Territories): Pressure intensified on Israel on Tuesday as US President Joe Biden warned it risked losing support in its war on Hamas by “indiscriminate” bombing in Gaza and the UN General Assembly demanded a ceasefire.

Israeli forces battled Hamas and bombed more targets in the devastated Gaza Strip more than two months into the war sparked by the Palestinian group’s unprecedented October 7 attack.

But Israel’s staunchest ally warned it risked losing backing over the terrible humanitarian toll in Gaza, which the United Nations likened to “hell on earth”.

Biden said Israel had “most of the world supporting it” after the October 7 attack, which according to Israeli officials killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took 240 hostages.

But in his most blunt remarks since the war began, Biden said Israel was starting to lose that support “by the indiscriminate bombing that takes place”.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign in Gaza to destroy Hamas has left dead 18,412 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must also “change” his stance on a two-state solution for the Palestinians, Biden added.

Netanyahu said there was “disagreement” with Biden over how a post-conflict Gaza would be governed, reflecting a rare rift after weeks in which the US leader has strongly backed Israel.

Biden’s comments came before the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly backed a non-binding resolution on Tuesday demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, a call that has so far paralysed the Security Council.

The body, which includes all 193 UN member nations, voted 153 in favour of the resolution, exceeding the 140 or so countries that have routinely backed resolutions condemning Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.