Q2, Q3 of FY 2022-23: KE consumers likely to pay additional Rs1.72 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to recover Rs 1.72 per unit from the K-Electric consumers for second and third quarter of FY 2022-23 under QTA mechanism to maintain uniform tariff across the country.

The Nepra has scheduled a hearing on 20th December 2023 on motion filed by Ministry of Energy to apply quarterly adjustments (QTA) of Re 0.4689 per unit and Rs 1.2489 per unit for second and third quarter of FY22-23 respectively.

The request was filed by the ministry to maintain uniform tariff across the country, and these charges have already been determined for the Discos.

The Nepra will scrutinize this request and issue a final decision on the amount to be passed on to the customers as per procedure.

The Distribution Companies across Pakistan operate in a regulated environment, and follow the directions issued by the Nepra and the Government of Pakistan as regards the cost of electricity to be applied to customers’ monthly bills. Individual Distribution Companies cannot influence the process or make unilateral changes.

The ECC of the Cabinet on 7th August 2023 approved the uniform quarterly tariff application to streamline the issue of delay in maintaining uniform QTA for the K-Electric consumers in future by way of issuing guidelines to the Nepra. The Cabinet ratified the decision of the ECC on 9th August 2023.

The ECC approved the application of the third QTA FY-23 of Rs 1.2489 per kWh on the K-Electric consumers in line with the above guidelines vide its decision dated 9th August 2023.

Further, the Authority in a hearing dated September 11, 2023, noted that since the guidelines relate to future Nepra determinations, specific endorsement may be obtained from the Cabinet regarding application of Discos second QTA of Re 0.4689 per unit, for K-Electric consumers in line with the guidelines. The Cabinet endorsed the decision on November 10, 2023.

