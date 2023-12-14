BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.1%)
International InsureImpact Conference 2023: Akif Saeed, Chairman, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

Published 14 Dec, 2023 05:24am

I am honoured to extend warm greetings to all stakeholders, participants and insurance enthusiasts for the upcoming International InsureImpact Conference being organized by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

As the regulator for the Insurance industry in Pakistan, SECP places great importance on the development of a robust insurance industry in Pakistan, that not only safeguards the interest of policyholders, but also facilitates the sector to utilize its full potential. I will take this opportunity to reiterate SECP’s unwavering commitment for the growth of this vital sector.

The SECP envisions the evolution of an inclusive and sustainable insurance industry in Pakistan by the year 2028 through our strategic 5-year plan. Our commitment to this vision underscores our resolve to create an environment that only protects the interests of policyholders but also paves way for an enabling environment that encourages innovation and is aligned with the evolving needs of our society.

We have strategized our vision into tangible and operational objectives, with key focus on promoting ease of doing business, enhancing transparency, capacity building, legislation modernization and alignment of international standards, encouraging innovation and reinsurance optimization.

This conference serves as a testament to our collective pursuit of excellence and progress in the insurance domain. It is an opportunity for industry leaders, policy makers, and experts to come together, share insights, and forge collaborations that will shape the future of a modern insurance sector in Pakistan. As we navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, let us remain steadfast in our commitment to creating a resilient, forward looking insurance industry that safeguards the interests of insurance users, but also contributes to the overall economic well-being of our nation.

I look forward to the vibrant discussions and valuable outcomes that will undoubtedly be generated through the International InsureImpact Conference. I firmly believe that this conference will serve as an opportunity which will lead the way for the insurance sector standing as beacon of stability, innovation and inclusivity.

