BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.1%)
BIPL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.81%)
BOP 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.78%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.21%)
DFML 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.31%)
DGKC 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-3.47%)
FABL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.67%)
FFL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.18%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.78%)
HBL 122.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.63 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.02%)
HUMNL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-7.12%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.71%)
OGDC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.23%)
PAEL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.65%)
PIBTL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.26%)
PIOC 114.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.24%)
PPL 115.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
PRL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 74.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
SSGC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.45%)
TELE 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.77%)
TPLP 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-7.43%)
TRG 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -6.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.83%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.82%)
BR100 6,691 Decreased By -127.1 (-1.86%)
BR30 23,864 Decreased By -342.4 (-1.41%)
KSE100 65,280 Decreased By -1146.6 (-1.73%)
KSE30 21,789 Decreased By -365.3 (-1.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelenskiy says Hungary has no reason to block Ukraine’s EU membership

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2023 10:32pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had no reason to block Ukraine’s EU membership.

“I was very direct… He has no reasons to block Ukrainian membership in the EU. I asked him to tell me one reason… I’m (still) waiting for an answer,” Zelenskiy said about his short encounter with Orban in Argentina on Sunday.

Zelensky urges European and US allies to unblock aid

“I think we have to organise a very constructive meeting between our countries… (I said) that we have to speak, we have to meet, and we have to solve the problems… but I really don’t see any global (significant) problems,” Zelenskiy said in Oslo.

Most of the European Union’s 27 members want to open talks on Ukraine’s accession at a summit this week and agree billions of euros in further support for Kyiv in its war against Russia’s invasion. But both moves are being blocked by Hungary.

Zelenskiy, who is visiting Norway for talks with Nordic countries’ leaders on more help to Ukraine, also said that battlefield operations always slowed in winter.

Viktor Orban Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy Hungary EU membership

Comments

1000 characters

Zelenskiy says Hungary has no reason to block Ukraine’s EU membership

‘High external funding risks’: Fitch maintains Pakistan’s rating at CCC

Profit-taking drags KSE-100 Index 1.73% lower

SC suspends verdict against military trials of civilians by 5-1 majority

Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood indicted again in cypher case

Inter-bank: rupee registers back-to-back gains against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

Revolutionary measures in IT sector can stabilise economy: Dr Umar

NATO increases military budget by 12% to 2.03 billion euros

Oil prices stable around six-month lows

Shaheen Shah Afridi named vice-captain for Australia Test series

Read more stories