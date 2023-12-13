BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.1%)
Revolutionary measures in IT sector can stabilise economy: Dr Umar

  • IT minister says a dedicated National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency will replace FIA for cyber crimes
BR Web Desk Published December 13, 2023 Updated December 13, 2023 06:10pm

Caretaker Information Technology Minister Dr Umar Saif said on Wednesday that revolutionary measures in the IT sector could stabilise the economy, reported Radio Pakistan.

Addressing an IT seminar, he said the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is taking serious steps for the country's development.

He said the SIFC's forum has brought civil, and military leadership and stakeholders on one page.

The Minister said DHA will establish Special Technology Zones in the North and South districts of Karachi in two years.

Dr Saif posted a separate tweet announcing the cabinet's decision to pass three landmark decisions in the IT and telecom sectors.

According to these decisions, he said the "National Space Policy will enable private-sector companies to offer affordable internet services in Pakistan while enabling increased investment in our national space program."

The minister said that a dedicated National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) will replace FIA for cyber crimes.

"This new agency will have the required expertise, funding, and resources to prevent, investigate, and prosecute cyber crimes in Pakistan," he added.

In addition, a Telecom Tribunal will be established so that court cases and disputes in the telecom sector can be resolved quickly - enabling the availability of 5G spectrum.

Pakistan is the second most financially attractive IT & ITeS outsourcing destination in the world according to Kearney’s Global Services Location Index.

Whereas, International Labour Organization (ILO) has ranked Pakistan as the 3rd largest supplier of digital labour including clerical & data entry services, creative & multimedia services, professional services, sales & marketing support services, software development & technology services, and writing and translation services.

In software development & technology services, Pakistan is ranked by ILO as the 2nd biggest supplier of digital labour.

Arif Dec 13, 2023 06:03pm
I want what he is smoking .
