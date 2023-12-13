BAFL 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
BIPL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.75%)
BOP 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
DFML 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.67%)
DGKC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.81 (-4.6%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.21%)
FCCL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.32%)
FFL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.43%)
GGL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.93%)
HBL 122.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.07%)
HUBC 121.95 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.29%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.97%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.14%)
OGDC 123.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.82%)
PAEL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.51%)
PIBTL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.72%)
PIOC 114.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.48%)
PPL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
PRL 32.62 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
SNGP 75.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.21%)
SSGC 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.52%)
TELE 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.53%)
TPLP 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.84%)
TRG 91.25 Decreased By ▼ -6.15 (-6.31%)
UNITY 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-7.62%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-7.26%)
BR100 6,704 Decreased By -113.9 (-1.67%)
BR30 23,984 Decreased By -223 (-0.92%)
KSE100 65,203 Decreased By -1224.2 (-1.84%)
KSE30 21,760 Decreased By -394.6 (-1.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

German government agrees on 2024 budget

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2023 12:29pm

BERLIN: Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-way alliance has agreed on a budget for 2024, following weeks of negotiations after a court ruling last month threw its finances into disarray, three government sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The government will present its plans later on Wednesday, the sources said.

No details were available yet.

Germany’s constitutional court ruled on Nov. 15 the coalition government’s decision to re-allocate 60 billion euros ($64.69 billion) of unused debt from the pandemic era to its climate and transformation fund was unconstitutional.

The ruling forced Scholz’s government to suspend a constitutionally enshrined “debt brake” for the 2023 budget and to re-think its 2024 plans as Finance Minister Christian Lindner estimated a funding gap of around 17 billion euros in the 2024 budget of around 450 billion.

Germany’s Scholz confident that budget crisis can be overcome

During the negotiations in recent weeks, Lindner of the fiscally conservative Free Democrats (FDP) insisted on imposing the debt brake for 2024, which restricts Germany’s public deficit to 0.35% of gross domestic product.

But Scholz and Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens wanted the debt brake suspended again in 2024, for the fifth year in a row.

Germany Olaf Scholz German government

Comments

1000 characters

German government agrees on 2024 budget

SC suspends verdict against military trials of civilians by 5-1 majority

Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood indicted again in cypher case

IMF review: MoF takes step towards ensuring desired outcome

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

UN demands ceasefire in Gaza as Israel, US show increasing divisions

Oil holds soft tone on oversupply worries ahead of Fed meeting

IMF resumes Sri Lanka bailout after China’s debt deal

Oil policy deadline: CCoE grants oil refineries 60-day extension

Fertiliser plants exempted from gas load-shedding: Ali

Read more stories