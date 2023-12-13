BAFL 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.86%)
BIPL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
BOP 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.21%)
CNERGY 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
DFML 18.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.92%)
DGKC 83.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.35%)
FABL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.33%)
FCCL 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
FFL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.69%)
GGL 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
HBL 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.25%)
HUBC 123.60 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.66%)
HUMNL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.82%)
MLCF 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
OGDC 127.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.76%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.02%)
PIBTL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (8.22%)
PIOC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.85%)
PPL 118.55 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (3.09%)
PRL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (5.65%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 76.68 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.48%)
SSGC 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
TELE 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.62%)
TPLP 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.56%)
TRG 95.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.56%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 6,855 Increased By 37.2 (0.55%)
BR30 24,593 Increased By 386 (1.59%)
KSE100 66,704 Increased By 276.9 (0.42%)
KSE30 22,225 Increased By 70.6 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold holds tight range as traders strap in for Fed verdict

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2023 10:44am

Gold prices traded in a narrow range on Wednesday as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and policy outlook later in the day.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,978.39 per ounce, as of 0216 GMT.

US gold futures were flat at $1,993.50.

The Fed’s rate-setting policy committee will release its policy statement and interest rate decision at 1900 GMT, followed by Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference at 1930 GMT.

Traders widely expect the Fed to leave rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% this week and are pricing in about a 75% chance of a rate cut in May, according to CME FedWatch Tool.

Investors will be looking out for comments from Powell that could shed more light on the Fed’s monetary policy outlook amid expectations of rate cuts in the first half of 2024.

“In November, there was a big dovish shift in market expectation in terms of Fed rate outlook. We saw the dollar and yields drop on that and that helped gold,” aid Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

“However, I think the Fed doesn’t want to over endorse a dovish perspective because then inflation expectations may get unhinged.”

The US consumer price index (CPI) edged up 0.1% last month after being unchanged in October, the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Tuesday.

Gold prices dip

In the 12 months through November, the CPI increased 3.1% after rising 3.2% in October.

Gold, which pays no interest, tends to benefit when interest rates fall as this reduces the opportunity cost of holding bullion. Market participants also awaited the European Central Bank and the Bank of England’s policy meetings on Thursday.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.33% to 875.65 tons on Tuesday.

Spot silver eased 0.1% at $22.73 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.1% to $928.27 and palladium skidded 0.3% to $976.42.

Gold bullion spot price of gold

Comments

1000 characters

Gold holds tight range as traders strap in for Fed verdict

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

UN demands ceasefire in Gaza as Israel, US show increasing divisions

Q1FY23: Provincial development spending up 38pc to Rs245.5bn YoY

PM terms energy sector a ‘nightmare’

Oil policy deadline: CCoE grants oil refineries 60-day extension

Oil holds soft tone on oversupply concerns, markets await Fed

IMF resumes Sri Lanka bailout after China’s debt deal

Fertiliser plants exempted from gas load-shedding: Ali

Higher tariffs cause power consumption decline: APTMA

Read more stories