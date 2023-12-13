BAFL 51.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
BIPL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
BOP 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.84%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
DFML 18.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.22%)
DGKC 82.43 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.04%)
FABL 33.23 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.28%)
FCCL 19.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
GGL 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.62%)
HBL 123.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.63%)
HUBC 120.98 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.11%)
HUMNL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.09%)
MLCF 42.37 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.41%)
PIOC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.86%)
PPL 115.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.09%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (7.33%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
SNGP 74.24 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (5.68%)
SSGC 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.31%)
TELE 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.23%)
TPLP 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
TRG 97.43 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.45%)
UNITY 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.49%)
BR100 6,818 Increased By 37.3 (0.55%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By 240.7 (1%)
KSE100 66,427 Increased By 414.5 (0.63%)
KSE30 22,155 Increased By 106.7 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-12-13

Industry and investors: Dispute resolution tribunal to be set up

Mushtaq Ghumman Published December 13, 2023 Updated December 13, 2023 05:55am

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to establish a specialized tribunal to resolve disputes expeditiously between industry and investors aimed at facilitating them onsite, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The decision was taken at the first meeting of the working group, constituted by the SIFC in its sixth Executive Committee meeting held on October 24, 2023 under the chairmanship of Minister for Privatisation, Fawad Hasan Fawad.

Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Balochistan, Secretary Privatisation Division, Secretary Power, Secretary SIFC and representatives of Board of Investment, Privatisation Division and Ministry of Industries and Production attended the meeting.

‘Investors are getting facilities through SIFC’

The Board of Investment highlighted the Economic Zones/Investment Regimes in Pakistan, the SEZ journey since 2012-13, Investment landscape, major issues/impediments being faced by existing SEZs (Policy level and Development issues), lessons learnt and proposed a future National SEZ Framework.

The participants of the meeting, including representatives of the provinces, highlighted issues and impediments faced by them during the discussion and made valuable suggestions for improvements.

The participants argued that there are various authorities operating/working, with no single umbrella authority to take decisions.

The provincial and federal authorities, to be housed under one roof for providing one stop services is not likely to resolve the issues or bring quick disposal/decision-making in the process unless authority is delegated to the concerned officer housed therein through legislation.

Further, the issue of obtaining NOCs, from all authorities, would remain and the applicant will have to go through multiple organizations, instead of one authority, with specific timelines, taking decisions on behalf of all entities.

The One Stop Service law proposed by BoI, has been finalized after consultation with the provincial entities, however it can further be strengthened for processing and granting all approvals at the level of SEZs across Pakistan without any recourse to any other entity

It was also discussed that the Federal and Provincial authorities are (and would) keep on seeking approvals, directly or indirectly, from their respective authorities housed in Federal or Provincial Headquarters. Majority of the provinces, and federal entities, were not willing to let go of their authority/powers in this regard.

The sources said the meeting also concluded that there were certain inconsistencies in laws e.g. turnover tax on SEZs has been re-imposed through the Finance Act, 2022, the inconsistency of taxation (25% on SEZs versus 15% on others) and overlaps of STZs with other applicable laws (limiting STZs to technology with no manufacturing/service business in STZs and harmonization of STZ law with SEZ law and other statutes) need to be addressed.

The exercise of powers under Articles 144, 146 and 147 were also discussed but a few provinces expressed reservation over the fact that being a provincial subject, they would like to exercise executive authority over the issue. The provinces were advised to consult the relevant authorities in this regard to be discussed in the next meeting.

After detailed discussion the following decisions were arrived at: from the international best practices and study of successful Economic Zones, it has been established that following four pre-conditions should be available/prevalent for establishment of an SEZ: (a) Zone should be in a close proximity of a Port (and if not possible then close to a Railway line); (ii) Zone should be in proximity of raw materials, either imported or local; (iii) Zone should have an abundance of human resource, either skilled or unskilled; and (iv) a framework, backed by law, with clear authority assigned for resolution of issues instead of dispersed authority vested in multiple entities.

It was also decided that an Open Source Solutions (OSS) framework, with dispersed authority between Federal and Provincial authorities will not be an ideal scenario. It would be appropriate if either of the Article 144 or Articles 146 or 147 are invoked to provide for a single government (Federal or Provincial) to exercise executive authority in the matter. This would require the consent of the respective governments i.e., either the Federal Government or the provincial governments.

The meeting decided that in order to resolve the disputes expeditiously, it would be appropriate that a specialized tribunal, preferably onsite, is created with the purpose of dispute resolution to facilitate the industry and investors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SEZs investors industry Privatisation Division Finance Act 2022 caretaker government STZs SIFC

Comments

1000 characters

Industry and investors: Dispute resolution tribunal to be set up

Q1FY23: Provincial development spending up 38pc to Rs245.5bn YoY

CDWP clears four uplift projects worth Rs36.22bn

PM terms energy sector a ‘nightmare’

PC Board approves draft rules

Higher tariffs cause power consumption decline: APTMA

Oil policy deadline: CCoE grants oil refineries 60-day extension

Fertiliser plants exempted from gas load-shedding: Ali

‘Judicial murder’ reference: 11 amici curiae appointed

Rs940bn target for Dec: FBR chief starts meetings to review progress

Read more stories