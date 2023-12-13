BAFL 51.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
NTC Lecture Series Discourse: Realignment of import substitution urged to address global trends

Press Release Published 13 Dec, 2023 05:33am

ISLAMABAD: “Thickness in public-private-partnership would pave the way for the government to effectively pursue demand driven growth agenda which requires sustainable and globally viable environment for local industry to exhibit its potential and serve the social component of the country through policy change.”

This was stated by Dr Safdar Sohail, Executive Director Social Protection Resource Centre at Lecture Series Conclave of National Tariff Commission (NTC) who suggested import substitution strategy to align with the new global mega-trends.

The lecture series discussion, which serves as a knowledge-sharing forum of NTC, was organised under the theme “Understanding Competitive Import Substitution in Theory and Practice” on Friday, the 8th December 2023 at NTC Office, Islamabad.

He shared insight into three mega trends, impacting global growth trends, which evolved around new approaches, necessitating revision of import substitution strategies for global south nations like Pakistan to align them with current development taking place in global north region.

In his opening remarks, Naeem Anwar, Chairman NTC briefed about the objectives of organising Lecture Series Conclave and termed the lecture as a source of knowledge creation arrangement of NTC.

He appreciated the Commission, particularly, Research and Outreach Strategic Component of NTC headed by Muhammad Iqbal Tabish, Member NTC for initiating such useful discourses.

The event was attended by other members Imran Zia, Sheraz Ahmed as well as technical team of NTC who added valuable comments to make deliberation more useful.

