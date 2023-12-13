Mayor highlights significance of University Road BRT Red Line corridor project

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the under construction Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Red Line corridor on University Road is an important commuter project, and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) Council wants the completion of this project as soon as possible.

He said this while presiding over a meeting with a 15-member delegation of the Asian Development Bank (ADP) on Tuesday.

According to KMC officials, the ADP was represented by Trans Coordinator Aanvel Benary, Investment Specialist Yaxin Yan, Urban Development Specialist Ahsan Parado, whereas Trans Karachi was represented by General Manager Pir Sajjad and Shumila Mohsin.

The ADP delegation gave a digital presentation regarding the Red Line (BRT) project in which it was stated that a joint investment of $503.2 million has been made on the Red Line (BRT) project. Around 329,000 passengers will be able to travel by Red Line Bus per day. Due to non-revised rates, the contractor has slowed down the construction work on this project, all modern travel facilities will be provided in the red line project.

Along with the construction of high-quality stations, two types of street lights will be installed for pedestrians and traffic, besides pedestrian ways and vehicle parking will be available along the Red Line Corridor for the convenience of citizens as per international norms.

The project will increase the revenue through advertisement in various ways. Advertisements have been arranged at Red Line Stations and between street light poles along the way. The Red Line project includes construction of 54-acre Bagh-e-Karachi Park on Rashid Minhas Road at the site of the former Aladin Park, and on a 16.2-acre land will be utilized for construction of a Bus depot, besides a biogas plant will also be installed.

The delegation said that the project is being completed in accordance with the rules and regulations required for modern urban infrastructure for which the services of expert consultants in each field have been hired.

Mayor Karachi said that all possible measures should be taken to complete the Red Line (BRT) project on University Road before the completion period of 2026 and the contractor should be directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic on University Road during the construction works. He also asked to make alternative routes motor able to save citizens from hardships. He said that along with the construction of the red line, the construction of Bagh-e-Karachi and the work on the biogas project should also be accelerated.

On this occasion, Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Parliamentary Leader in the City Council Najmi Alam, Mayor Karachi’s Representative for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi and Deputy Parliamentary Leader Dil Muhammad were also present.

