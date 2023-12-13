JI chief rejects poll delay proposals

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has said that the proposals for the delay of elections are coming from those who fear being held accountable by the people.

Speaking to journalists at Mansoorah on Tuesday, he argued that even in democratic countries at war, citizens are not deprived of their voting rights.

Haq dismissed justifications for election delays based on security concerns or adverse weather conditions in less than one percent of the country’s area, labeling them as mere excuses to deny voters their right to choose leadership. He emphasized that the continuity of democracy is crucial for establishing peace and prosperity and emphasized the constitutional responsibility of the government to ensure public protection and safety.

Haq linked the weak democracy in the country to feudalism, the police and patwar culture, and dynastic politics. He expressed regret that the dream of transforming Pakistan into a model welfare Islamic state, envisioned by the Quaid-e-Azam upon independence, remains unrealized even after 76 years.

He attributed the country’s problems to the perpetual governments of dictators and so-called political parties, accusing them of causing inflation, unemployment, weakening institutions, and destroying the economy. He criticized these leaders for prioritizing personal interests over public interests.

Highlighting the prolonged rule of parties like PML-N and PPP, and four years government of PTI, he pointed out that the problems faced by the common man persist. He cited millions of people lacking basic facilities such as education, health, and clean drinking water, with over 25 million children out of school due to poverty.

