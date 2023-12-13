BAFL 51.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
BIPL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
BOP 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.84%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
DFML 18.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.22%)
DGKC 82.43 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.04%)
FABL 33.23 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.28%)
FCCL 19.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
GGL 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.62%)
HBL 123.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.63%)
HUBC 120.98 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.11%)
HUMNL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.09%)
MLCF 42.37 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.41%)
PIOC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.86%)
PPL 115.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.09%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (7.33%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
SNGP 74.24 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (5.68%)
SSGC 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.31%)
TELE 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.23%)
TPLP 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
TRG 97.43 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.45%)
UNITY 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.49%)
BR100 6,818 Increased By 37.3 (0.55%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By 240.7 (1%)
KSE100 66,427 Increased By 414.5 (0.63%)
KSE30 22,155 Increased By 106.7 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-13

JI chief rejects poll delay proposals

Recorder Report Published 13 Dec, 2023 05:33am

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has said that the proposals for the delay of elections are coming from those who fear being held accountable by the people.

Speaking to journalists at Mansoorah on Tuesday, he argued that even in democratic countries at war, citizens are not deprived of their voting rights.

Haq dismissed justifications for election delays based on security concerns or adverse weather conditions in less than one percent of the country’s area, labeling them as mere excuses to deny voters their right to choose leadership. He emphasized that the continuity of democracy is crucial for establishing peace and prosperity and emphasized the constitutional responsibility of the government to ensure public protection and safety.

Haq linked the weak democracy in the country to feudalism, the police and patwar culture, and dynastic politics. He expressed regret that the dream of transforming Pakistan into a model welfare Islamic state, envisioned by the Quaid-e-Azam upon independence, remains unrealized even after 76 years.

He attributed the country’s problems to the perpetual governments of dictators and so-called political parties, accusing them of causing inflation, unemployment, weakening institutions, and destroying the economy. He criticized these leaders for prioritizing personal interests over public interests.

Highlighting the prolonged rule of parties like PML-N and PPP, and four years government of PTI, he pointed out that the problems faced by the common man persist. He cited millions of people lacking basic facilities such as education, health, and clean drinking water, with over 25 million children out of school due to poverty.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

elections Siraj ul Haq voting rights

Comments

1000 characters

JI chief rejects poll delay proposals

Q1FY23: Provincial development spending up 38pc to Rs245.5bn YoY

CDWP clears four uplift projects worth Rs36.22bn

PM terms energy sector a ‘nightmare’

PC Board approves draft rules

Higher tariffs cause power consumption decline: APTMA

Oil policy deadline: CCoE grants oil refineries 60-day extension

Industry and investors: Dispute resolution tribunal to be set up

Fertiliser plants exempted from gas load-shedding: Ali

‘Judicial murder’ reference: 11 amici curiae appointed

Rs940bn target for Dec: FBR chief starts meetings to review progress

Read more stories