Profound Vision organises Pakistan-Japan joint seminar on information technology

KARACHI: Profound Vision held a seminar in association with DONUTS, a leading Japanese IT firm and the Kochi prefectural government of Japan.

Raza Bashir Tarar, Ambassador of Pakistan in Japan and Mitsuhiro Wada, Ambassador of Japan in Pakistan congratulated and appreciated the efforts of DONUTS and the Kochi prefectural government for offering employment opportunities to the ICT engineers of Pakistan.

They stressed upon the potential that exists which can mutually benefit both countries and assured of their cooperation and full support. Profound Vision of Japan which has an operating office in Karachi was instrumental in organizing the meaningful event with the participation of both embassies, JETRO, Fauji Foundation, Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) of the Prime Minister’s office and Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF), a bilateral business forum in operation since 2001.

Nobuo Shiobara, CEO Profound Vision, and Mizuki Ishiyama, Executive Officer & General Manager of JOBCAN, DONUTS Co., Ltd., talked extensively about the actual development within their companies whereas Kazunori Yamaguchi, Chief Officer, JETRO Karachi Office, Tooru Ageta, Section Chief, Industrial Digitalization Promotion Division, Kochi Prefectural Government talked about the life in Japan and the facilities offered by Kochi prefecture and specially for foreign students. Numerous students from different universities in Pakistan were also in attendance.

Col Zaihham Khan (retd), CEO OES, Fauji Foundation, discussed the vetting and selection process of the candidates being introduced to the Japanese corporations. Daichi Orihara, General Manager of Kochi Office, DONUTS Co., Ltd., elaborated upon about their company products and their corporate culture attracting foreign employees to support Japanese corporations.

