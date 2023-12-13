BAFL 51.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
BIPL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
BOP 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.84%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
DFML 18.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.22%)
DGKC 82.43 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.04%)
FABL 33.23 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.28%)
FCCL 19.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
GGL 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.62%)
HBL 123.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.63%)
HUBC 120.98 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.11%)
HUMNL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.09%)
MLCF 42.37 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.41%)
PIOC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.86%)
PPL 115.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.09%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (7.33%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
SNGP 74.24 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (5.68%)
SSGC 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.31%)
TELE 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.23%)
TPLP 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
TRG 97.43 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.45%)
UNITY 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.49%)
BR100 6,818 Increased By 37.3 (0.55%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By 240.7 (1%)
KSE100 66,427 Increased By 414.5 (0.63%)
KSE30 22,155 Increased By 106.7 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology Print 2023-12-13

Profound Vision organises Pakistan-Japan joint seminar on information technology

Press Release Published 13 Dec, 2023 05:33am

KARACHI: Profound Vision held a seminar in association with DONUTS, a leading Japanese IT firm and the Kochi prefectural government of Japan.

Raza Bashir Tarar, Ambassador of Pakistan in Japan and Mitsuhiro Wada, Ambassador of Japan in Pakistan congratulated and appreciated the efforts of DONUTS and the Kochi prefectural government for offering employment opportunities to the ICT engineers of Pakistan.

They stressed upon the potential that exists which can mutually benefit both countries and assured of their cooperation and full support. Profound Vision of Japan which has an operating office in Karachi was instrumental in organizing the meaningful event with the participation of both embassies, JETRO, Fauji Foundation, Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) of the Prime Minister’s office and Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF), a bilateral business forum in operation since 2001.

Nobuo Shiobara, CEO Profound Vision, and Mizuki Ishiyama, Executive Officer & General Manager of JOBCAN, DONUTS Co., Ltd., talked extensively about the actual development within their companies whereas Kazunori Yamaguchi, Chief Officer, JETRO Karachi Office, Tooru Ageta, Section Chief, Industrial Digitalization Promotion Division, Kochi Prefectural Government talked about the life in Japan and the facilities offered by Kochi prefecture and specially for foreign students. Numerous students from different universities in Pakistan were also in attendance.

Col Zaihham Khan (retd), CEO OES, Fauji Foundation, discussed the vetting and selection process of the candidates being introduced to the Japanese corporations. Daichi Orihara, General Manager of Kochi Office, DONUTS Co., Ltd., elaborated upon about their company products and their corporate culture attracting foreign employees to support Japanese corporations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Technology Fauji Foundation PJBF Pakistan and Japan Wada Mitsuhiro government of Japan Raza Bashir Tarar JETRO SIFC ICT engineers Japanese IT firm

Comments

1000 characters

Profound Vision organises Pakistan-Japan joint seminar on information technology

Q1FY23: Provincial development spending up 38pc to Rs245.5bn YoY

CDWP clears four uplift projects worth Rs36.22bn

PM terms energy sector a ‘nightmare’

PC Board approves draft rules

Higher tariffs cause power consumption decline: APTMA

Oil policy deadline: CCoE grants oil refineries 60-day extension

Industry and investors: Dispute resolution tribunal to be set up

Fertiliser plants exempted from gas load-shedding: Ali

‘Judicial murder’ reference: 11 amici curiae appointed

Rs940bn target for Dec: FBR chief starts meetings to review progress

Read more stories