Markets Print 2023-12-13

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 13 Dec, 2023 05:33am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (December 12, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              Sg             Load           Alpine Marine      09-12-2023
                  Pegasus        Ethanol        Services
OP-3              Ardmore        Load           Alpine Marine      12-12-2023
                  Engineer       Naphtha        Services
B-2               Nordic
                  Copenhagen     Disc Base      Gac Pakistan       10-12-2023
                                 Oil            Pvt, Ltd
B-6/B-7           Gsl            Disc Load      Ocean Sea          11-12-2023
                  Elizabeth      Container      Shipping
B-10/B-11         Xin Yi         Disc Dap       WmaShipcare        09-12-2023
                  Hai 16                        Services
B-11/B-12         Glovis         Load           Bulk Shipping      07-12-2023
                  Maple          Clinkers       Agency
B-13/B-14         Wooyang        Disc           Ocean Services     02-12-2023
                  Dandy          Wheat          Pvt. Ltd
B-14/B-15         Everest K      Disc DAP       WmaShipcare        08-12-2023
                                                Services
B-17/B-16         Acrux          Disc           Legend Shipping
                                 General        & Logistic         12-12-2023
                                 Cargo
Nmb-1             Al Imran 2     Load Rice      N.S Shipping Li    02-07-2023
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-19              Arman 10       Load Rice      Trade Link         10-12-2023
                                                International
B-21              Oscar 1        -              Sirius Logistic    11-10-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-24              Hout           Load Rice      Pak Liner          12-12-2023
                                                Agencies Pvt. Ltd
B-25              Al Amal        Load Rice      Ocean World        05-12-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl+3/2         Niledutuch     Disc Load      Hapag Lloyd        11-12-2023
                  Lion           Container      Pakistan
Saptl-4           Xin Beijing    Disc Load      Cosco Shipping     11-12-2023
                                 Container      Line Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Arman 10          12-12-2023     Load Rice                         Trade Link
                                                                International
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T               12-12-2023     D/72000                    Pakistan National
Sargodha                         Crude Oil                      Shipping Corp
M.T Lahore        12-12-2023     D/72000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                     Shipping Corp.
Ever Uranus       12-12-2023     D/L Container                      Green Pak
                                                            Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Loevstakken       13-12-2023     D/4500                             East Wind
                                 Chemical                    Shipping Company
Southern          13-12-2023     D/13000                        Alpine Marine
Anoa                             Chemical                            Services
Eastern Laelia    13-12-2023     D/15450                       Sea Hawks Asia
                                 General Cargo                Global Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Tao Ace           12-12-2023     Cement                                     -
Sea Ambition      12-12-2023     Tanker                                     -
CmaCgm
Attila            12-12-2023     Container Ship                             -
M.T Mardan        12-12-2023     Tanker                                     -
Newsun
Vision            12-12-2023     Rice                                       -
CmaCgm
Titus             12-12-2023     Container Ship                             -
X-Press
Salween           12-12-2023     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Basrah         Rice           Ocean World      Dec.10, 2023
MW-2              Majestic       Rice           Ocean World      Dec.08, 2023
                  Noor
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              DSI            Coal           Alpine           Dec.11, 2023
                  Drammen
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Kyparissia     Container      GAC             Dec. 11, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Marlin Hera    Mogas          Alpine           Dec.11, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Manticore      Rice           Ocean Service   Dec. 09, 2023
FAP               FJ Viola       Rice           East Wind       Dec. 09, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Chemroad
Quest             Chemicals      Alpine                         Dec. 09, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Majestic Noor     Rice           Ocean World                    Dec. 12, 2023
Chemroad
Quest             Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Kyparissia        Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Gaschem
Warnow            Chemicals      Alpine                         Dec. 12, 2023
New Asoura        Cement         Crystal                                 -do-
                                 Sea Service
MSC Jemima        Container      MSC Pak                                 -do-
MSC Mundra        Container      MSC Pak                                 -do-
Al-Deebal         LNG            GSA                                     -do-
Marlin Hera       Mogas          Alpine                    Waiting for berths
OBE Dinares       Rice           Ocean World                             -do-
Egret Bulker      Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
Kouros Queen      Rice           East Wind                               -do-
Stamina SW        Rice           Ocean Service                           -do-
ElgiznurCebi      Cement         Global                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Wide Alpha        Container      Ocean Network                  Dec. 13, 2023
Maersk
Seletar           Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

