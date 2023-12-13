KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (December 12, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 Sg Load Alpine Marine 09-12-2023
Pegasus Ethanol Services
OP-3 Ardmore Load Alpine Marine 12-12-2023
Engineer Naphtha Services
B-2 Nordic
Copenhagen Disc Base Gac Pakistan 10-12-2023
Oil Pvt, Ltd
B-6/B-7 Gsl Disc Load Ocean Sea 11-12-2023
Elizabeth Container Shipping
B-10/B-11 Xin Yi Disc Dap WmaShipcare 09-12-2023
Hai 16 Services
B-11/B-12 Glovis Load Bulk Shipping 07-12-2023
Maple Clinkers Agency
B-13/B-14 Wooyang Disc Ocean Services 02-12-2023
Dandy Wheat Pvt. Ltd
B-14/B-15 Everest K Disc DAP WmaShipcare 08-12-2023
Services
B-17/B-16 Acrux Disc Legend Shipping
General & Logistic 12-12-2023
Cargo
Nmb-1 Al Imran 2 Load Rice N.S Shipping Li 02-07-2023
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-19 Arman 10 Load Rice Trade Link 10-12-2023
International
B-21 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-24 Hout Load Rice Pak Liner 12-12-2023
Agencies Pvt. Ltd
B-25 Al Amal Load Rice Ocean World 05-12-2023
Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl+3/2 Niledutuch Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 11-12-2023
Lion Container Pakistan
Saptl-4 Xin Beijing Disc Load Cosco Shipping 11-12-2023
Container Line Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Arman 10 12-12-2023 Load Rice Trade Link
International
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T 12-12-2023 D/72000 Pakistan National
Sargodha Crude Oil Shipping Corp
M.T Lahore 12-12-2023 D/72000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Shipping Corp.
Ever Uranus 12-12-2023 D/L Container Green Pak
Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Loevstakken 13-12-2023 D/4500 East Wind
Chemical Shipping Company
Southern 13-12-2023 D/13000 Alpine Marine
Anoa Chemical Services
Eastern Laelia 13-12-2023 D/15450 Sea Hawks Asia
General Cargo Global Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Tao Ace 12-12-2023 Cement -
Sea Ambition 12-12-2023 Tanker -
CmaCgm
Attila 12-12-2023 Container Ship -
M.T Mardan 12-12-2023 Tanker -
Newsun
Vision 12-12-2023 Rice -
CmaCgm
Titus 12-12-2023 Container Ship -
X-Press
Salween 12-12-2023 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Basrah Rice Ocean World Dec.10, 2023
MW-2 Majestic Rice Ocean World Dec.08, 2023
Noor
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT DSI Coal Alpine Dec.11, 2023
Drammen
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Kyparissia Container GAC Dec. 11, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Marlin Hera Mogas Alpine Dec.11, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Manticore Rice Ocean Service Dec. 09, 2023
FAP FJ Viola Rice East Wind Dec. 09, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Chemroad
Quest Chemicals Alpine Dec. 09, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Majestic Noor Rice Ocean World Dec. 12, 2023
Chemroad
Quest Chemicals Alpine -do-
Kyparissia Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Gaschem
Warnow Chemicals Alpine Dec. 12, 2023
New Asoura Cement Crystal -do-
Sea Service
MSC Jemima Container MSC Pak -do-
MSC Mundra Container MSC Pak -do-
Al-Deebal LNG GSA -do-
Marlin Hera Mogas Alpine Waiting for berths
OBE Dinares Rice Ocean World -do-
Egret Bulker Coal Alpine -do-
Kouros Queen Rice East Wind -do-
Stamina SW Rice Ocean Service -do-
ElgiznurCebi Cement Global -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Wide Alpha Container Ocean Network Dec. 13, 2023
Maersk
Seletar Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
