Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (December 12, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 Sg Load Alpine Marine 09-12-2023 Pegasus Ethanol Services OP-3 Ardmore Load Alpine Marine 12-12-2023 Engineer Naphtha Services B-2 Nordic Copenhagen Disc Base Gac Pakistan 10-12-2023 Oil Pvt, Ltd B-6/B-7 Gsl Disc Load Ocean Sea 11-12-2023 Elizabeth Container Shipping B-10/B-11 Xin Yi Disc Dap WmaShipcare 09-12-2023 Hai 16 Services B-11/B-12 Glovis Load Bulk Shipping 07-12-2023 Maple Clinkers Agency B-13/B-14 Wooyang Disc Ocean Services 02-12-2023 Dandy Wheat Pvt. Ltd B-14/B-15 Everest K Disc DAP WmaShipcare 08-12-2023 Services B-17/B-16 Acrux Disc Legend Shipping General & Logistic 12-12-2023 Cargo Nmb-1 Al Imran 2 Load Rice N.S Shipping Li 02-07-2023 ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-19 Arman 10 Load Rice Trade Link 10-12-2023 International B-21 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-24 Hout Load Rice Pak Liner 12-12-2023 Agencies Pvt. Ltd B-25 Al Amal Load Rice Ocean World 05-12-2023 Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl+3/2 Niledutuch Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 11-12-2023 Lion Container Pakistan Saptl-4 Xin Beijing Disc Load Cosco Shipping 11-12-2023 Container Line Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Arman 10 12-12-2023 Load Rice Trade Link International ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= M.T 12-12-2023 D/72000 Pakistan National Sargodha Crude Oil Shipping Corp M.T Lahore 12-12-2023 D/72000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Shipping Corp. Ever Uranus 12-12-2023 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping Pvt. Ltd Loevstakken 13-12-2023 D/4500 East Wind Chemical Shipping Company Southern 13-12-2023 D/13000 Alpine Marine Anoa Chemical Services Eastern Laelia 13-12-2023 D/15450 Sea Hawks Asia General Cargo Global Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Tao Ace 12-12-2023 Cement - Sea Ambition 12-12-2023 Tanker - CmaCgm Attila 12-12-2023 Container Ship - M.T Mardan 12-12-2023 Tanker - Newsun Vision 12-12-2023 Rice - CmaCgm Titus 12-12-2023 Container Ship - X-Press Salween 12-12-2023 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Basrah Rice Ocean World Dec.10, 2023 MW-2 Majestic Rice Ocean World Dec.08, 2023 Noor ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT DSI Coal Alpine Dec.11, 2023 Drammen ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Kyparissia Container GAC Dec. 11, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Marlin Hera Mogas Alpine Dec.11, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Manticore Rice Ocean Service Dec. 09, 2023 FAP FJ Viola Rice East Wind Dec. 09, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Chemroad Quest Chemicals Alpine Dec. 09, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Majestic Noor Rice Ocean World Dec. 12, 2023 Chemroad Quest Chemicals Alpine -do- Kyparissia Container GAC -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Gaschem Warnow Chemicals Alpine Dec. 12, 2023 New Asoura Cement Crystal -do- Sea Service MSC Jemima Container MSC Pak -do- MSC Mundra Container MSC Pak -do- Al-Deebal LNG GSA -do- Marlin Hera Mogas Alpine Waiting for berths OBE Dinares Rice Ocean World -do- Egret Bulker Coal Alpine -do- Kouros Queen Rice East Wind -do- Stamina SW Rice Ocean Service -do- ElgiznurCebi Cement Global -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Wide Alpha Container Ocean Network Dec. 13, 2023 Maersk Seletar Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023