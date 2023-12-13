BAFL 51.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.07%)
PTI criticises acquittal of Nawaz in Al-Azizia reference

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 13 Dec, 2023 05:33am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday strongly reacted to the acquittal of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference by Islamabad High Court (IHC), saying the clearance of a “convicted criminal” under “London Plan” is nothing but last nail in the coffin of the country’s flawed justice system.

Reacting to the acquittal of Sharif in Al-Azizia reference, the PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan said that the “notorious absconder” who staged a comeback through deals, has now managed to get himself cleared from an open and shut corruption case by “mortgaging his dignity and honour”.

He continued that all the characters involved in exonerating a convict, especially chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) who trampled all the principles of justice under their feet in the instant case would long be remembered for the years to come as the “murderer of justice”.

He lambasted chairman NAB Nazir Ahmed Butt, a pensioned three-star general of the armed forces, for turning the top anti-graft body into a den to execute the nefarious plans of undemocratic and unconstitutional forces.

He said that those bent upon saving the skin of the Sharifs of Raiwind who gained public notoriety through stealing national wealth and purchasing properties overseas should know they would not succeed in what they have been trying for.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Nawaz Sharif PTI Al Azizia Al Azizia reference

